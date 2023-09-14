7-time Women's Champion seemingly reacts to Edge's potential departure from WWE

A former WWE Superstar shared an interesting message today when the news broke that Edge was reportedly removed from the company's internal roster.

The 49-year-old celebrated 25 years with the company during the August 18th edition of SmackDown. The show took place in his hometown of Toronto, and his family was in the front row, to watch him battle Sheamus for the first time in his career.

The Celtic Warrior gave it everything he had but it was not enough to keep Edge down. The Rated-R Superstar connected with a Spear to pick up the victory, and then posed with Sheamus in the ring after the match.

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, posted lyrics from Alterbridge's song, Metalingus, which serves as the legend's entrance music. The 7-time Women's Champion walked out of WWE last year, and was recently spotted in the crowd during AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

Edge claims WWE Superstar has the potential to mirror his success in the company

Edge recently shared that he believes a former rival has the chance to have an incredible career in the company.

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most despised superstars on the roster since joining The Judgment Day. His relationship with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has captivated wrestling fans, and the 26-year-old evidently has an incredibly bright future in the promotion.

Edge was initially the leader of The Judgment Day, but the group betrayed him after Finn Balor joined. He then battled the faction with his wife, Beth Phoenix, and the power couple defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match earlier this year at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, the 11-time World Champion praised Dominik Mysterio, and claimed that he has the chance to have a 25-year career as a superstar as well.

"Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. I really think Dom, with what he is learning and what he is doing, and I really think 25 years from now, he could be sitting here and having the same kind of chat. I think Montez Ford, both Street Profits. Rhea [Ripley], Theory, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker," he said. [From 35:48 - 36:37]

Edge's name was reportedly added back to the internal roster, but not as an active performer. Only time will tell what the future holds for the Hall of Famer.

