Edge claims former rival could mirror his successful WWE tenure

Edge believes a former rival has the chance to have a 25-year career in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar was the original leader of The Judgment Day, but the group betrayed him after Finn Balor joined. Edge then went on to have a bitter rivalry against the faction that spanned months. He and his wife, Beth Phoenix, defeated Rhea Ripley and Balor at Elimination Chamber 2023. The Ultimate Opportunist also picked up a victory over The Prince at WrestleMania 39 inside a Hell in a Cell.

Speaking on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Edge stated that Dominik Mysterio has the chance to mirror his success and have a 25-year career in the company. The veteran then named several more stars with the opportunity to have a long run in the promotion.

"Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. I really think Dom, with what he is learning and what he is doing, and I really think 25 years from now he could be sitting here and having the same kind of chat. I think Montez Ford, both Street Profits. Rhea [Ripley], Theory, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker," he said. [From 35:48 - 36:37]

Edge on getting the chance to return to WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer celebrated his 25 years with the promotion this past Friday on SmackDown and battled Sheamus for the first time in his career.

The two veterans put on a terrific main event, with Edge winning in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto, Canada.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump this week, the legend was asked if he has more peace of mind about potentially retiring now that he has gotten the chance to end things on his terms. The Rated-R Superstar previously retired in 2011 due to neck issues but made his return at Royal Rumble 2020.

"It does. I got to come back and do it, you know? The challenge of that. I was told I could never do this again and to be here three years after the fact and have wrestled Rollins, Balor, Reigns, AJ [Styles], and Dom, just all kinds of mind-blowing. Teaming with my wife, the Royal Rumble in itself made this a success for me because I conquered the challenge," he said. [From 30:34 - 31:08]

The 49-year-old has stated that his bout against Sheamus this past Friday on SmackDown was the last match on his current contract. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

