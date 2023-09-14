Potential update on Edge's current status with WWE - Reports

There has been an update regarding WWE Superstar Edge and his status with the company.

Earlier today, it was reported that the 11-time World Champion was removed from WWE's internal roster. The news led to speculation from wrestling fans that the 49-year-old was on his way to All Elite Wrestling. However, that may not be the case after more news about the situation has come to light.

According to a new report from PW Insider, The Rated-R Superstar has now been added back to the promotion's internal roster, but not as an active TV performer. He is no longer listed internally on either the RAW or SmackDown roster.

The veteran is now described as a "miscellaneous" talent for stars that have signed with the company but are not performing on either brand. PW Insider noted that some of the other stars currently listed as "miscellaneous" are Titus O'Neil, The Undertaker, Big E, Braun Strowman, and Steve Austin.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross on the possibility of Edge coming to AEW

Legendary commentator Jim Ross doesn't think it is likely that Edge signs with All Elite Wrestling.

Jim Ross currently serves as a commentator for AEW and can typically be heard during big matches on Collision and at the promotion's PPV events. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that nobody was discussing The Ultimate Opportunist at All In on August 27th and that it would be a long shot for him to come to AEW.

“I mean, but how about Edge vs. Kenny Omega, Edge vs. Will Ospreay? There are many ways you can capitalize on this, but I haven’t heard anything. I don’t even know if it’s feasible. I have heard through the grapevine that WWE has an offer on the table for him. It is a significant one, as it should be. I don’t know, but it’s a long shot at best that [Edge] comes to work for AEW. I signed him and Christian on the same day back in the day, with their grandiose salary of $200 a week.” [H/T Ringside News]

You can check out the full video below:

The Canadian star celebrated 25 years with the company last month before his victory over Sheamus on the August 18th edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the legendary superstar and if he winds up making the jump to AEW.

Would you like to see the veteran reunite with Christian Cage in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.