"He's ruining his perfect legacy" - Fans react to Edge reportedly being removed from WWE's roster

WWE star Edge was reportedly removed from WWE's internal roster today, and fans have gone crazy over it.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated Sheamus on the August 18th edition of SmackDown in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto. His wife, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and his family were in the front row to watch the match.

He later revealed that his match against Sheamus was the final bout on his current contract. Earlier today, there was a report that WWE has removed the legend from its internal roster, and it has led to fans speculating about the 49-year-old possibly joining AEW.

Many wrestling fans had a negative reaction to the news, and some even went as far as to say that The Master Manipulator would be tarnishing his legacy if he chose to go to All Elite Wrestling. However, some fans were excited about the possibility of the legendary wrestler joining a new promotion.

Edge opens up about his relationship with fellow WWE Superstar

Edge recently discussed his friendship with SmackDown star Sheamus.

Before their battle last month on SmackDown, The Ultimate Opportunist and The Celtic Warrior had never competed in a singles match. The two veterans beat the hell out of each other last month in Toronto, but the Hall of Famer was able to put Sheamus away after connecting with a Spear.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Edge praised Sheamus and disclosed that the two have become good friends over the years.

"Back to the bar in Dublin to wiping out on his workout show, that's all true, and when you have things like that, why not put it out there for an audience to see? And that's our relationship, we bust each other's chops, but we also have each other's backs," he said.

The 11-time World Champion has had a phenomenal career so far but could decide to join his former tag team partner Christian Cage in AEW. Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

