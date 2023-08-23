Edge opens up about his relationship with 45-year-old fellow WWE Superstar

Edge's retirement from WWE has been a hotly debated topic among fans for the past few weeks. Many believe The Rated-R Superstar would bow out for a second time after his recent match on SmackDown.

The Hall of Famer locked horns with Sheamus during last week's show. For those unaware, Edge chose to square off against the 45-year-old because he played a crucial role in the former's in-ring return in 2020. Moreover, the two stars didn't get to face each other one-on-one until recently.

During this week's episode of The Bump, Edge opened up about his relationship with Sheamus and how close they had become throughout their careers.

"Back to the bar in Dublin to wiping out on his workout show, that's all true, and when you have things like that, why not put it out there for an audience to see? And that's our relationship, we bust each other's chops, but we also have each other's backs."

Edge discussed his 25th anniversary in WWE with Kayla Braxton on The Bump. He also touched upon his achievements since returning over three years ago.

Edge's WWE career is currently up in the air

Edge apparently didn't retire from WWE last week on SmackDown. But he did reveal in an interview before the show that it was his final match on his current contract with the company.

As part of his appearance on The Bump, The Rated-R Superstar noted that he was interested in facing Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle. This seemingly leaves the door open for his in-ring comeback. At present, all three men are babyfaces, but Edge found a way to wrestle Sheamus as a face, so it's not out of the question.

Do you think Edge will retire before WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

