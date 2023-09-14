11-time world champion removed from WWE's roster - Reports

WWE is no longer a one-man show after the company merged with Endeavor, and a new era in the world of sports entertainment has just begun. According to a new report, former world champion Edge has been removed from the company's internal roster.

In 2020, Edge had a stellar comeback in the world of professional wrestling when he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. After over three years on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, The Rated-R Superstar decided to end his dream run.

However, there were speculations on Edge's future, and many believed that he would be heading to AEW after he ended his current contract with WWE. According to a new report from PWInsider, The Rated-R Superstar is no longer on the company's internal list. Check it out:

"WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland has been removed from WWE's internal roster, PWInsider.com has learned. There is a belief in certain circles that he may be AEW-bound."

It should be noted that while Edge is reportedly not on the internal list, the company's website still shows him as an active competitor, which might change in the coming days.

Edge had his final match under Triple H's creative leadership against former WWE Champion

Earlier this year, Edge wrapped up his feud with The Judgment Day, which started almost a year ago when Finn Balor joined the group and its members turned on The Rated-R Superstar.

The two settled their differences inside Hell in a Cell at the Grandest Stage of Them All, where Edge won and then went on a hiatus. He was later drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Apart from matches against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Edge spent most of his time feuding with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW under Triple H's creative leadership, which started after last year's SummerSlam.

Last month, SmackDown was in Toronto, where Edge had his final match for the company against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus. In the end, The Rated-R Superstar won and closed the show in front of his friends and family.

What are your thoughts on Edge potentially heading to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.