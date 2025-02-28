Emotional reunion, New World Champion - 5 AEW decisions Tony Khan could make to outshine WWE's WrestleMania season

The upcoming months are going to be quite exciting for both AEW and WWE. The Stamford-based promotion is set to host Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 in the next two months.

Meanwhile, Revolution and Double or Nothing are the next two pay-per-views on the All Elite Wrestling calendar. It is arguably the most exciting time of the year to be a wrestling fan, as both companies will strive to put forward the best product and get an edge over each other.

While WWE will look to make the next iteration of WrestleMania an unforgettable event, Tony Khan could steal the thunder of the Show of Shows with some game-changing decisions. In this article, let's look at five things TK could do to outshine WWE's WrestleMania season.

#5. The Hurt Syndicate could capture the World Trios Championships

The Hurt Syndicate is arguably the most popular faction in All Elite Wrestling. Despite being heels, the group is cheered every time they come out to perform in front of a crowd.

The duo of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Titles. To capitalize on their immense popularity, Tony Khan could reward the dominant group with the World Trios Championships.

TK could have The Hurt Syndicate go after The Death Riders, who have held the Trios Titles hostage for months. The Bobby Lashley-led group could annihilate Jon Moxley's soldiers to add more gold to their collection.

The trio of Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP are well-recognized by the pro wrestling community, including WWE fans. If The Syndicate dethrones The Death Riders around WrestleMania season, it would help bring more eyeballs to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#4. Mercedes Mone could begin a feud with Toni Storm

Mercedes Mone made her debut at AEW Big Business in March 2024. A few weeks later, The CEO dethroned Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024 to become the new AEW TBS Champion.

During her title reign, Mone has taken down numerous talented opponents. The Boss is arguably the most famous star in the AEW Women's division, but she is yet to prove herself as the best in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan has strictly kept the erstwhile Sasha Banks away from the AEW Women's World Title scene. However, TK might pit The CEO against Toni Storm in the upcoming months to gain the upper hand over WWE during WrestleMania season.

A Storm vs. Mone rivalry would be a blockbuster affair. It would be a great opportunity for Mercedes Mone to become a double champion in All Elite Wrestling and solidify herself as the face of the Women's division.

Meanwhile, it would also be a chance for The Timeless Superstar to slay The Boss, proving why she has been the flagbearer of women's wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans are not too impressed with the rivalries going on in WWE's women's division at the moment.

While some fans are critical of the buildup to the Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton bout, others are disappointed about how WWE is booking Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

The pro wrestling community is desperately looking for an exciting storyline in the women's division, and Tony Khan could grant their wishes by booking a match between the TBS Champion and the AEW Women's World Champion.

#3. AEW could announce the lineup for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is one of AEW's biggest attractions. While the Royal Rumble kicks off WWE's Road to WrestleMania, The Owen Hart tournament sets the stage for AEW's most awaited annual event, All In.

Expand Tweet

The third iteration of AEW All In will take place on July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With All In taking place a month earlier than its usual timeslot, Tony Khan could decide to hold the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in the coming two months.

The Jacksonville-based promotion could take the spotlight away from WWE WrestleMania by announcing a star-studded lineup for the tournament. TK could announce the entry of stars like Hangman Page, MJF, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega to raise the stakes for the annual competition.

An intense tournament featuring the best wrestlers of the TK-led company would certainly keep the fans invested in the AEW programming.

#2. Cope could dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

Cope and Jon Moxley will clash in a singles match for the first time ever at Revolution 2025. The Purveyor of Violence will put the AEW World Title on the line against The Rated-R Superstar, who has been a thorn in the side of The Death Riders for months.

Tony Khan might be well aware of the negative reception to The One True King's fourth World Title reign.

The All Elite Wrestling president could create a big moment right before WrestleMania 41 by having Cope dethrone Jon Moxley at Revolution. The Ultimate Opportunist is a household pro wrestling name, and his grand victory would leave the wrestling world buzzing.

It would be the start of a new era for the Jacksonville-based promotion, which has remained in the stranglehold of The Death Riders for the past five months. Fans would be delighted to finally see Cope as a World Champion again after his multiple failed attempts during his last WWE run.

#1. The Golden Lovers could reunite

At Revolution 2025, Kenny Omega will battle Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. The Best Bout Machine will be eager to slay The Alpha at the California pay-per-view and finally move past his issues with the Don Callis Family.

However, the cocky manager will not part ways with Omega that easily. The heel faction will continue to hunt down The Cleaner till he finally accepts his defeat.

Expand Tweet

While Kenny Omega already has Will Ospreay in his corner, he could soon align himself with his most trustworthy ally. In a shocking turn of events, Kota Ibushi could make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion to reunite with The Cleaner.

The Best Bout Machine has admitted on multiple occasions that The Golden Star was the only individual who stood by his side during his year-long absence from pro wrestling. With Don Callis actively being a threat to the former AEW World Champion, Ibushi could emerge to even the odds for his best friend.

The reunion of The Golden Lovers might end up being the most heartwarming moment of the year. WrestleMania is known for its marquee moments, which remain in the hearts of wrestling fans for decades. However, the Show of Shows will find it difficult to overshadow the return of the legendary Omega-Ibushi alliance.

