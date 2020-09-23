On the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, former WWE SmackDown exective Eric Bischoff spoke about Dustin Rhodes and why he wasn't pushed in WWE. Bischoff said that owed Dustin Rhodes an aology for failing to push him back:

I was thinking when you laid that question out to me – why didn’t we make more of an effort with Dustin? Because everybody loved him as a performer, as a person, as a professional. Everbody that worked with him loved working with him. He was a pro’s pro. I have to say this and I’m gonna have to reach out to Dustin and tell him I said this publicly – I kind of feel like I owe Dustin an apology. Because sometimes – you know the old saying ‘You don’t really know what you have until it’s gone’ – I think that’s probably very applicable in Dustin Rhodes’ case because there was nobody that wasn’t really, really high on him as a future talent. But we didn’t really take the action to back that up. H/T: 411Mania

What a crazy time in wrestling @EBischoff calling out @VinceMcMahon on WCW Nitro and then saying he is going to knock him out. Eric Bischoff was ruthless but such a brilliant heel of his time pic.twitter.com/n2csg7K8xy — Wasim Perviz (@WWEMrWasim) September 20, 2020

Dustin Rhodes signed with AEW last year following his release from WWE. Rhodes is part of the Nightmare Family in AEW along with his brother Cody. Rhodes teamed up with Scorpio Sky, QT Marshall and Matt Cardona at All Out, deafeating The Dark Order and getting some revenge for what they had done to Cody.

And this is heat because?? https://t.co/VESkStAoWa — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 19, 2020

Eric Bischoff gives details about Lex Luger's initial WCW contract

Eric Bischoff went on to discuss Lex Luger jumping ship to WCW. He said that he wasn't really interested in signing Luger so decided to low-ball him, to see if Lex was really serious about coming back to WCW. Eric Bischoff said that he was convinced after Luger took the order. Eric added:

Lex took responsibility and he agreed with it or not, he at least understood the perception he had by me and others in WCW and knew he had to prove himself and was willing to be honest to commit in actually doing so. Have a lot of respect for Lex for doing that. The guy was making $750k a year and he’s coming back and I offer him $100k. Think about that. H/T: 411Mania

