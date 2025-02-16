Ex-AEW World Tag Team Champions to reunite with Kenny Omega after 3 years at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been in a heated rivalry with The Don Callis Family since his return to the promotion last month. The Cleaner is set to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the International Title at AEW Revolution PPV next month.

At the recent AEW Grand Slam show in Brisbane, Australia, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay picked up a huge victory over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The Cleaner also issued a huge challenge to Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at Revolution. The Don Callis Family will certainly interfere in the championship match. However, Omega can call for some backup in the form of his former allies, The Young Bucks.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost the IWGP World Tag Team Champions just last week and have been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since last year. The chances of their comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion are high after the events of the last week.

Their return could be big as this will be the first time in three years The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega reunite. The EVPs could return to the aid of Omega after the match against Konosuke Takeshita or even help The Cleaner win the International Championship against the Japanese star.

AEW star MVP recently sent a message to The Young Bucks

MVP, along with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, has proven to be a dominant force after they formed The Hurt Syndicate. They are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions and don't shy away from picking up a fight.

In a recent interview with Mostly Sports, MVP was questioned about The Young Bucks. The former WWE star wondered where they were and joked about how they took off from All Elite Wrestling.

"When was the last time they went to work? They took some time off, didn't they? We haven't seen them in a while," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if a feud between The Young Bucks and The Hurt Syndicate happens once they return to All Elite Wrestling after their NJPW run.

