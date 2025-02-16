  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ex-AEW World Tag Team Champions to reunite with Kenny Omega after 3 years at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

Ex-AEW World Tag Team Champions to reunite with Kenny Omega after 3 years at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Feb 16, 2025 10:14 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [image source: AEW &amp; Isiah Kassidy IG]
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image source: AEW & Isiah Kassidy on Instagram]

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been in a heated rivalry with The Don Callis Family since his return to the promotion last month. The Cleaner is set to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the International Title at AEW Revolution PPV next month.

Ad

At the recent AEW Grand Slam show in Brisbane, Australia, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay picked up a huge victory over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The Cleaner also issued a huge challenge to Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at Revolution. The Don Callis Family will certainly interfere in the championship match. However, Omega can call for some backup in the form of his former allies, The Young Bucks.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost the IWGP World Tag Team Champions just last week and have been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming since last year. The chances of their comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion are high after the events of the last week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Their return could be big as this will be the first time in three years The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega reunite. The EVPs could return to the aid of Omega after the match against Konosuke Takeshita or even help The Cleaner win the International Championship against the Japanese star.

youtube-cover
Ad

AEW star MVP recently sent a message to The Young Bucks

MVP, along with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, has proven to be a dominant force after they formed The Hurt Syndicate. They are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions and don't shy away from picking up a fight.

In a recent interview with Mostly Sports, MVP was questioned about The Young Bucks. The former WWE star wondered where they were and joked about how they took off from All Elite Wrestling.

Ad
"When was the last time they went to work? They took some time off, didn't they? We haven't seen them in a while," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if a feud between The Young Bucks and The Hurt Syndicate happens once they return to All Elite Wrestling after their NJPW run.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी