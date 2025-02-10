Ex-WWE star to debut in AEW as new Hurt Syndicate member and win top title? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE star could make his AEW debut and join The Hurt Syndicate in the coming days. The star recently got released from the Stamford-based promotion, along with several other names.

The Hurt Syndicate has managed to replicate what the group of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley was doing as part of The Hurt Business in WWE. However, there is still a missing piece in the puzzle. That missing piece is Cedric Alexander.

The 35-year-old is one of the multiple wrestlers who unfortunately got released from the Stamford-based promotion last week. Nevertheless, Cedric Alexander would be free to sign with other promotions after the 90-day no-compete clause. Assuming he joins AEW, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could very well reunite with Bobby Lashley and Co.

Cedric had a couple of stints with The Hurt Business between September 2020 and August 2022. He teased a reunion with Lashley and Co. on his Instagram stories hours after his WWE release. Assuming Alexander turns All Elite and reunites with the faction, he could go after the TNT Championship, as Shelton has now become the AEW World Tag Team Champion with Lashley despite teasing to go after the singles title.

The Hurt Syndicate could assign Cedric the task of bringing the TNT Title to the group from the current champion, Daniel Garcia. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

The Hurt Syndicate is set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Title

Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Private Party on the January 22, 2025, edition of Dynamite. Last Wednesday, The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) returned and challenged the heel duo for the tag title.

The title match has been made official for this week's Dynamite.

This will be Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's first title defense. It remains to be seen what transpires this Wednesday.

