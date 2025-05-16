Ex-WWE star to make shocking debut on next week's AEW Dynamite and brutally attack MJF? Analyzing the possibility

A former WWE star could be on his way to AEW and may decimate MJF next week. The former AEW World Champion had been trying to join The Hurt Syndicate for many weeks. Finally, his efforts and dedication led him to become a part of the faction. However, his hard work could be destroyed by Cedric Alexander.

The former Hurt Business associate was one of the most popular stars when the faction existed in WWE. After The Hurt Business was disbanded, he once again became a regular wrestler, rarely getting to compete on TV. While the rest of the faction members found success in All Elite Wrestling after leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Cedric remained a part of WWE. However, he was released by the company on February 7, 2025, and recently became a free agent.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, MVP announced that they will hold a contract signing to officially make Maxwell a part of The Hurt Syndicate. However, the arrangement could fall apart if Cedric shows up and demands that MJF leave the faction. If The Devil rejects, Cedric and the rest of the Syndicate could brutally attack the former AEW World Champion.

Tony Khan reacts after MJF was added to The Hurt Syndicate

The Salt of the Earth was afraid to enter the ring on Dynamite because he feared that The Hurt Syndicate might attack him if his offer was rejected. However, Tony Khan helped Shelton Benjamin find Maxwell.

After The Hurt Syndicate accepted the former AEW World Champion, the All Elite President took to X/Twitter and reacted to the segment.

"I was just making sure that @The_MJF wouldn’t miss his big moment when @fightbobby + @Sheltyb803 @The305MVP finally gave him the good news tonight on #AEWDynamite!" he wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Cedric Alexander shows up on Dynamite next week and rightfully claims his place in The Hurt Syndicate.

