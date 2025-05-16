  • home icon
Ex-WWE star to make shocking debut on next week's AEW Dynamite and brutally attack MJF? Analyzing the possibility

By Tejas Pagare
Modified May 16, 2025 02:59 GMT
MJF is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's Facebook]

A former WWE star could be on his way to AEW and may decimate MJF next week. The former AEW World Champion had been trying to join The Hurt Syndicate for many weeks. Finally, his efforts and dedication led him to become a part of the faction. However, his hard work could be destroyed by Cedric Alexander.

The former Hurt Business associate was one of the most popular stars when the faction existed in WWE. After The Hurt Business was disbanded, he once again became a regular wrestler, rarely getting to compete on TV. While the rest of the faction members found success in All Elite Wrestling after leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Cedric remained a part of WWE. However, he was released by the company on February 7, 2025, and recently became a free agent.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, MVP announced that they will hold a contract signing to officially make Maxwell a part of The Hurt Syndicate. However, the arrangement could fall apart if Cedric shows up and demands that MJF leave the faction. If The Devil rejects, Cedric and the rest of the Syndicate could brutally attack the former AEW World Champion.

Tony Khan reacts after MJF was added to The Hurt Syndicate

The Salt of the Earth was afraid to enter the ring on Dynamite because he feared that The Hurt Syndicate might attack him if his offer was rejected. However, Tony Khan helped Shelton Benjamin find Maxwell.

After The Hurt Syndicate accepted the former AEW World Champion, the All Elite President took to X/Twitter and reacted to the segment.

"I was just making sure that @The_MJF wouldn’t miss his big moment when @fightbobby + @Sheltyb803 @The305MVP finally gave him the good news tonight on #AEWDynamite!" he wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Cedric Alexander shows up on Dynamite next week and rightfully claims his place in The Hurt Syndicate.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
