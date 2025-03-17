Ex-WWE star to officially join Death Riders and help Jon Moxley retain AEW World Title? Analyzing the chances

Ahead of AEW Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley and The Dead Riders found themselves in a bit of trouble after Adam Cope tried to take out each of their members one by one to ensure his world title match stayed a one-on-one affair. Despite there being no Dead Riders at ringside at Revolution, Moxley was still able to retain his title, thanks to Christian Cage, who cashed in his contract.

Mox choked out Cage to secure the win. However, Cope was still not done with Moxley, as he challenged him to another AEW World Title match, which will take place this week on Dynamite.

Although it is unknown if The Dead Riders will be ringside to help Mox retain his title, The Purveyor of Violence could find an unexpected ally in Ricochet. The former WWE star could get involved in the world title match to help Moxley retain his title.

The One and Only star also seems to believe in Moxley's vision for AEW, as he indicated during a recent interview on The Mark Hoke Show that The Dead Riders were holding people accountable and asking them to either step up or get beaten up. Based on these comments, it appears that the former WWE star is aligned with Moxley's group and their goals and is ready to step up if necessary.

Additionally, Swerve Strickland is next in line to challenge for Moxley's world title if he gets one over Cope on Dynamite. Given Ricochet's history with Strickland, this could serve as a significant reason for why Ricochet wants to ally with The Dead Riders - to exact revenge on Strickland and avenge his recent loss at AEW Revolution.

Jon Moxley confesses his hatred for Cope

Jon Moxley and Cope have been feuding over the AEW World Championship for the past few weeks. This rivalry has grown more intense in recent weeks and will culminate in an AEW World Title match this week on Dynamite.

Last week on Collision, Jon Moxley attacked Swerve Strickland from behind and then cut a promo outside the arena, where he expressed his hatred for The Rated-R Superstar.

"Consider that a free lesson, respect won't get you anywhere, Swerve. Swerve, Jay White, all these guys trying to back me into a corner, [Adam] Copeland, you're all amateurs. The Rated-R Superstar, I hate your guts, I hate what you've turned me into, I hate what you've done to me, Wednesday night, it's over. Rated-R Superman, Superstar, he's a dead man. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Copeland, it's over." [0:05-0:38]

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley can find a way to retain his title this week.

