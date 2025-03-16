  • home icon
Jon Moxley confesses he hates former WWE star: "It's over"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 16, 2025 02:22 GMT
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion [Image via AEW X handle and WWE.com]

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley expressed his hate towards a legendary former WWE star. The Purveyor of Violence also addressed his upcoming match during the latest edition of Collision.

Moxley confessed his hate for the former WWE star, Cope (fka Edge). Tonight on the Saturday Show, the champion made a surprise appearance and attacked Swerve Strickland during his promo segment. Swerve is scheduled to face the AEW World Champion at Dynasty 2025 after earning the title shot by defeating Ricochet at the Revolution pay-per-view.

While Jon Moxley currently holds the World Title, he will defend it this Wednesday on Dynamite against Cope. After attacking Swerve from behind, Jon Moxley delivered a promo outside the arena addressing Swerve and expressing his hatred for Copeland ahead of their World title match.

"Consider that a free lesson, respect won't get you anywhere Swerve. Swerve, Jay White, all these guys trying to back me into a corner, [Adam] Copeland, you're all amateurs. The Rated-R Superstar, I hate your guts, I hate what you've turned me into, I hate what you've done to me, Wednesday night, it's over. Rated "R" Superman, Superstar, he's a dead man. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Copeland, it's over." [0:05-0:38]
It remains to be seen who will walk out of next week's Dynamite as the Champion.

