Ex-WWE star to return at 2024 Royal Rumble and cost Kevin Owens the US Title? Exploring the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is around the corner, and it is also the time of the year when a lot of surprising events take place. From returning superstars to retired stars coming back to entertain the crowd, Royal Rumble is definitely a massive event.

Logan Paul has been on cloud nine ever since he won the United States Championship, but Kevin Owens has been a thorn in his side. The Prizefighter has proven to be an awkward presence whenever Logan shows up in the arena, and there seems to be no end to this.

Paul undoubtedly has a target to look out for because of his title, but he could pull out an ace from his sleeve and cost Kevin Owens the United States Championship match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Logan could do that by bringing in former AEW star Andrade El Idolo to assist him in his match against Owens.

That narrative would make sure that the Maverick gets away unscathed, while The Prizefighter may possibly have to focus his attention on Andrade if the latter interrupts in their bout. It would be a great swerve on Triple H’s part to bring back Andrade amid all the chaos.

Andrade El Idolo shared a cryptic update amid WWE rumors

Ever since leaving AEW after the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, there have been a lot of rumors about Andrade coming to WWE, and he has set tongues wagging with his recent Instagram post.

El Idolo posted a picture after working out in the gym with a very catchy caption.

Check out Andrade's Instagram post below:

“2024!! START Next Goal?”

Andrade's next goal could very well be to come under Triple H’s creative umbrella if the rumor mill turns out to be true. A rivalry with Kevin Owens would be a great way to reinstate Andrade into the Stamford-based company and ease his way into things.

