Former Champion shares cryptic update amid WWE return rumors

A former WWE superstar who recently became a free agent shared a post amid rumors of his potential return to the company.

Andrade El Idolo, known as Andrade Almas in WWE, finished up in AEW at World's End after losing to Miro. Both Andrade and Tony Khon confirmed later that their partnership was over and the 34-year-old star could sign with any promotion.

The former NXT champion was supposed to wrestle at GCW's event this coming Friday but got pulled out. There was plenty of speculation that Andrade is close to coming back to WWE, where his wife Charlotte Flair works.

Expand Tweet

In a recent post on Instagram, Andrade asked his followers what should be his next goal while posting an image of himself looking ripped and ready to perform again. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, fans can speculate about a surprise appearance.

"2024!! START. Next Goal?" Andrade wrote.

According to Wrestling Inc., Andrade El Idolo doesn't have a no-compete clause with AEW. That means he has the freedom to sign with any promotion at any point in time. Andrade getting pulled out of a GCW event could be an indication that he could be heading back to WWE.

WWE teased a former NXT champion of showing up last week

There was a tease last week before NXT's New Year's Evil event that a former NXT champion was in attendance. Many fans speculated it to be Andrade Almas, who was the perfect replacement for Dragon Lee.

The current NXT North American champion had some visa issues over the new year and was unable to return to the United States in time. He was supposed to team with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro against The No Quarter Catch Crew consisting of Damon Kemp, Myles Borne and Drew Gulak.

Carlito stepped up to make his NXT debut and help his team get the win. Later in the night, a former NXT champion did return and it was not Andrade. It was none other than Kevin Owens, who helped Trick Williams beat Grayson Waller in the main event.

Owens has been feuding with Waller and Austin Theory for a few weeks now and it was great to see the former NXT champion back in the black and gold brand.

On a scale of 1 to 10, what do you think are the odds of Andrade Almas' return to WWE? Share your answers in the comments section below.