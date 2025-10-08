Ex-WWE star to return as a heel & help Samoa Joe win the AEW World Title at WrestleDream? Possibility explored

AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page came face-to-face with former WWE star Samoa Joe on this week's Dynamite. The two juggernauts had an intense promo battle, and at WrestleDream 2025, they will lock horns for gold. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland seemingly reacted to the Page-Joe segment on X. He was probably impressed by The Samoan Submission Machine's microphone skills. &quot;🎤 🔥🔥🔥&quot; he wroteThe New Flavor has a history with both Joe and Page. He became the world champion by defeating Joe at AEW Dynasty 2024. Meanwhile, his rivalry with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is legendary. Strickland is currently sidelined due to injury-related issues, but he will certainly come back sooner than later. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility that he will return at WrestleDream as a heel and cost Hangman his title. Even though the Strickland-Hangman feud is over for now, the two stars are destined to fight forever. In their rivalry, Hangman was the heel, and Strickland was a face. However, it will be interesting to see the two change their character in their next feud. At WrestleDream, Samoa Joe might become a two-time All Elite Wrestling World Champion after Swerve Strickland helps him beat &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. Fans worldwide will go berserk if this happens. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland on when he plans to retire Swerve Strickland recently stated that he will hang up his boots once his current contract with All Elite Wrestling expires in 2029. In a recent interview with Wrestle Figure News, he confirmed that he was serious about retiring in a few years. “I meant every word. I’ve never lied to the fans about that kind of stuff,” Swerve said. “Honestly, I don’t want to give my talent, my ability, my mind, my body, or my soul to anyone else. I want to give all of that to AEW, because they’ve given me everything I need.” he said. [H/T: SE Scoops]Swerve Strickland is a modern-day great and one of Tony Khan's most trusted names. Hopefully, he will become a two-time world champion someday.