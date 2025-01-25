Ex-WWE star to walk out of AEW after suffering heartbreaking loss amid backstage rumors? Analyzing the possibility

A recurring complaint that has been made against AEW is that the promotion has a wealth of talent on its roster, but evidently, not enough programming time to squeeze them into. As a result, many are simply gone from television while others are featured in key spots only sporadically. The issue has affected stars who have a lot to offer the company, especially in the women's division, including former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo.

The Virtuosa made an explosive debut on the January 3 episode of Dynamite last year in her hometown of New Jersey. She was quickly slotted into an AEW Women's World Championship feud with Toni Storm, which culminated in a title match at Revolution 2024 with The Timeless One coming out on top. For several months after that, Purrazzo was engaged in an intense rivalry with Thunder Rosa, which ended with her losing to La Mera Mera in a Texas Bullrope match last August.

Purrazzo's career trajectory in All Elite Wrestling has been somewhat unsteady over the past few months - while she did form a new alliance with Taya Valkyrie, the 30-year-old has been featured primarily on Rampage and Collision for some time now instead of on Wednesday Night Dynamite. Now, a report has emerged claiming that Purrazzo has voiced her eagerness to be better utilized by her workplace.

Subsequently, Tony Khan announced on social media that the former Impact Knockouts Champion will be in action this week at Collision: Homecoming in a four-way bout against Serena Deeb, Yuka Sakazaki and Queen Aminata. The winner of the bout is set to be awarded a TBS Championship match against Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite.

If Purrazzo is not booked to win the aforementioned match this Saturday, she could, in storyline, step away from the company's programming for a while. This could be done in service of keeping the grappler off television until the All Elite creative team puts together a compelling angle suitable for a wrestler of her calibre. This could also allow Purrazzo to return with new members of The Vendetta in tow, with championship gold in her sights.

Deonna Purrazzo had a re-match against a former AEW Women's Champion earlier this year

Deonna Purrazzo kicked off the new year by rekindling her feud with former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Refusing to entertain the latter's "amnesiac" persona, the former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion tried to settle her score with the apparent-rookie Storm on the January 4 episode of Collision, albeit in an unsuccessful effort.

It remains to be seen whether The Virtuosa will soon go toe-to-toe with The CEO in All Elite Wrestling.

