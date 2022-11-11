“F**** what a dummy" - Saraya fka Paige admits to making botch during her AEW Dynamite promo

Saraya is one of the latest wrestlers to sign with AEW. The former WWE Superstar recently admitted to making a huge botch during her promo on this week's Dynamite.
Last night on AEW Dynamite, she and Dr. Britt Baker had a face-to-face promo segment. During their confrontation, the former WWE Superstar announced the doctors had medically cleared her to wrestle. The former Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury.
The Anti Diva got emotional speaking about her love for the business and unfortunately botched the name of one arena.
In the promo, she mentioned that she had wrestled in the Tokyo Dome. While she did fight in the city, the venue was the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. The AEW star took to Twitter, admitting her mistake.
"Btw I got the dome mixed up with sumo hall. Middle of my promo I was like f*** what a dummy. Either way the support has been amazing. Thank you so much 🥹 ❤️," she tweeted.
Fellow wrestlers and fans reacted to Saraya's tweet
Although the former WWE Superstar messed up the venue's name, she got loads of love and support from fellow wrestlers.
Former WWE Women's Champion Natalya and current AEW stars Nyla Rose and Maria Kanellis supported her.
"You are a trailblazer doesn’t matter the venue. Keep fighting!! 🙌," Maria Kanellis tweeted.
She got the same love from fans as well. They did not care about the botch but were elated to see the former WWE Divas' champion wrestle again.
The wrestling world supported Saraya and blamed the people complaining about the botch.
"Nobody gives a s***. We get to see Saraya back wrestling thats all we want f*** this WWE AEW divide wrestling fans want you back and we have it," a fan tweeted.
Saraya will make her All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut in the Full Gear pay-per-view. She will wrestle former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
