“F**** what a dummy" - Saraya fka Paige admits to making botch during her AEW Dynamite promo

Saraya is one of the latest wrestlers to sign with AEW. The former WWE Superstar recently admitted to making a huge botch during her promo on this week's Dynamite.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, she and Dr. Britt Baker had a face-to-face promo segment. During their confrontation, the former WWE Superstar announced the doctors had medically cleared her to wrestle. The former Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury.

The Anti Diva got emotional speaking about her love for the business and unfortunately botched the name of one arena.

In the promo, she mentioned that she had wrestled in the Tokyo Dome. While she did fight in the city, the venue was the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. The AEW star took to Twitter, admitting her mistake.

"Btw I got the dome mixed up with sumo hall. Middle of my promo I was like f*** what a dummy. Either way the support has been amazing. Thank you so much 🥹 ❤️," she tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Fellow wrestlers and fans reacted to Saraya's tweet

Although the former WWE Superstar messed up the venue's name, she got loads of love and support from fellow wrestlers.

Former WWE Women's Champion Natalya and current AEW stars Nyla Rose and Maria Kanellis supported her.

"You are a trailblazer doesn’t matter the venue. Keep fighting!! 🙌," Maria Kanellis tweeted.

Check out Maria's tweet here.

She got the same love from fans as well. They did not care about the botch but were elated to see the former WWE Divas' champion wrestle again.

Scott Kenneth @Schotzophrenic @Saraya Very understandably, you're anxious and second guessing things right now but nobody worth thinking about gives a damn tbh. They're all too happy for you and for being cleared. Congratulations, looking forward to seeing you back in the ring, doing what you do best. @Saraya Very understandably, you're anxious and second guessing things right now but nobody worth thinking about gives a damn tbh. They're all too happy for you and for being cleared. Congratulations, looking forward to seeing you back in the ring, doing what you do best.

John Wertz @KilloWertz @Saraya I had lost some excitement for wrestling this year, but seeing you come out after the 6 woman tag match was one of the most exciting moments in wrestling for me. I was a big Paige fan, and now after last night's promo, this match vaults to my most anticipated match for Full Gear. @Saraya I had lost some excitement for wrestling this year, but seeing you come out after the 6 woman tag match was one of the most exciting moments in wrestling for me. I was a big Paige fan, and now after last night's promo, this match vaults to my most anticipated match for Full Gear.

TheKyngoNova Nox @boysishunterx @Saraya You are everything outside the world after my parents girl. You deserve the best. I am so happy for you and emotional too. I will support you until my last breath. @Saraya You are everything outside the world after my parents girl. You deserve the best. I am so happy for you and emotional too. I will support you until my last breath. https://t.co/wKYgsr7ykT

Bill Snide @BillSnide @Saraya Stop being so hard on yourself. Your doing great! Can't wait to see you in action. Your in safe hands with Brit. @Saraya Stop being so hard on yourself. Your doing great! Can't wait to see you in action. Your in safe hands with Brit.

🌨️🎄Celestial Winter Wrestling Fan❄️☃️ @CelAewSims

I like to pay more attention to the passion & the way it's delivered because that's how I get emotionally invested. You & Britt will kill it! @Saraya It's completely understandable how getting used to non-scripted promos can be a bit tricky & you can flub your words more easily.I like to pay more attention to the passion & the way it's delivered because that's how I get emotionally invested. You & Britt will kill it! @Saraya It's completely understandable how getting used to non-scripted promos can be a bit tricky & you can flub your words more easily. I like to pay more attention to the passion & the way it's delivered because that's how I get emotionally invested. You & Britt will kill it! 😁

The wrestling world supported Saraya and blamed the people complaining about the botch.

The Unhinged Gamer @KennyMcKnight_9 @Saraya What's sad isnt that you said the wrong place...what is sad and pathetic is the people that made a big deal about it. Glad you're getting back in the ring! @Saraya What's sad isnt that you said the wrong place...what is sad and pathetic is the people that made a big deal about it. Glad you're getting back in the ring!

Feline Savior ⭐️ (#BlackLivesMatter!) @feline_savior @jellydrama AEW Fans hear Fire promos all the time. MJF, Moxley, Jericho, Brit Baker, AEW fans are EATING!



However, I do feel the crowds haven’t been too electric recently and I don’t think that’s due to the promo. I think they just not giving Saraya the respect she deserves @Saraya What??AEW Fans hear Fire promos all the time. MJF, Moxley, Jericho, Brit Baker, AEW fans are EATING!However, I do feel the crowds haven’t been too electric recently and I don’t think that’s due to the promo. I think they just not giving Saraya the respect she deserves @jellydrama @Saraya What?? 😭💀 AEW Fans hear Fire promos all the time. MJF, Moxley, Jericho, Brit Baker, AEW fans are EATING! However, I do feel the crowds haven’t been too electric recently and I don’t think that’s due to the promo. I think they just not giving Saraya the respect she deserves

Suggs @SuggaSchaap @Saraya promo regardless @WrestlingCovers If Hulkster can mess up Superdome & Silverdome you can slip up it’s live TV!promo regardless @Saraya @WrestlingCovers If Hulkster can mess up Superdome & Silverdome you can slip up it’s live TV! 🔥 promo regardless

Snake (. | .) @TXSnakeMGS2 @Saraya Haha na Soraya nothing wrong with putting value to your work buddy. Someone don’t like it? Then the heels or bad guys don’t need to be talking big then if they can’t handle a good guy who’s gonna wreck them verbally right back!!!!!!! 🦾 @Saraya Haha na Soraya nothing wrong with putting value to your work buddy. Someone don’t like it? Then the heels or bad guys don’t need to be talking big then if they can’t handle a good guy who’s gonna wreck them verbally right back!!!!!!! 🦾❤️

Fernando Da Costa (He/Him) @FerniWrites



Hope this is a sign of the women getting more air time. @Saraya That line made me go to google after Dynamite. Both you and Britt killed it. I understand the criticism in that there was missing context for the more casual fans but for me, I loved it.Hope this is a sign of the women getting more air time. @Saraya That line made me go to google after Dynamite. Both you and Britt killed it. I understand the criticism in that there was missing context for the more casual fans but for me, I loved it. Hope this is a sign of the women getting more air time.

2024_Ron_NZ @Ron_Love_2024 @Saraya Hulk Hogan did the same at WrestleMania XXX so you are in good company! @Saraya Hulk Hogan did the same at WrestleMania XXX so you are in good company!

"Nobody gives a s***. We get to see Saraya back wrestling thats all we want f*** this WWE AEW divide wrestling fans want you back and we have it," a fan tweeted.

Check out the tweet here.

Saraya will make her All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut in the Full Gear pay-per-view. She will wrestle former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Who do you think will walk home with the win? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes