Fans can expect AEW: Fight Forever news very soon - Reports

There has been so much speculation surrounding AEW's upcoming PC & console debut title, Fight Forever. However, at least according to a recent report, answers may be coming very soon.

Anticipation for the title is high even without an official release date after being announced years ago. Reports emerged recently to say that the game's lengthy development has been upended by the lack of a desired 'T for Teen' ESRB rating.

However, Sportskeeda heard from AEW themselves that this was not the case and that any news currently surrounding the game could be considered unsubstantiated. Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Yuke's corroborated that statement.

The game is already announced to feature during the upcoming IGN Fan Fest event. Luckily for fans, it has been reported by Insider Gaming's Mike Straw that they can expect an announcement regarding the game.

"I've been told to expect some sort of announcement regarding AEW: Fight Forever during IGN Fan Fest, which takes place Feb 17/18." - Mike Straw via Twitter.

The nature of the announcement is yet unknown, whether it will detail the roster or finally give some insight as to when its release can be expected. Fans can at least look forward to some further information in any case.

AEW: Fight Forever could have in-game roster expansions dependent on commercial performance

Sportskeeda has also been able to report that AEW plans to produce additional content for the game provided it performs well commercially.

The in-game roster is confirmed to have the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and even departed star Cody Rhodes, but there will be a number omitted from the game on release.

When asked about the plans regarding the in-game roster, given that the company itself has welcomed several major signings that will not feature, it was confirmed that there are plans to expand so long as there is demand.

