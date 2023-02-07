Rumor killer on AEW: Fight Forever's potential release date (Exclusive)

As rumors continue to swirl around pertaining to the potential release date of AEW: Fight Forever, Sportskeeda can dispel some undue speculation surrounding the potential release date of the title.

AEW's debut PC and console video game title has been the center of speculation for some time.

But lately, speculation has surrounded the lengthy development of the game and unannounced final release date. Matt Black of WrestleZone reported that the game had failed to procure its desired 'T for Teen' ESRB rating and has thus upended its release. However, AEW dismissed those reports and said most information not directly from them is not "substantiated in any way." The game's publisher, THQ Nordic, corroborated that statement, as did developer Yuke's when asked to comment.

Bloomberg initially marked Fight Forever with a February 2023 release date during their profile of Tony Khan. This was noted by many as a point of confusion considering it's currently February and there had been no official word to suggest that. Around the time Sportskeeda reached out to representatives of AEW, it was told that Bloomberg would correct the statement, which was amended instead to say Fight Forever would be released later this year.

Sportskeeda further reached out with regard to speculation that the game was being planned for an April release, due in part to allegedly 'leaked' planograms for the title's marketing in retailers. AEW once more dismissed that notion, saying that the "latest and greatest" has come directly from them thus far.

Sportskeeda has previously been told by AEW themselves that CM Punk will remain a part of the game despite the 'Brawl Out' incident and subsequent removal from the official cover of the game. It was clarified that he had been used on the placeholder cover image.

The in-game roster itself has been described as a "fluid situation" with plans to add content as long as the game is received well commercially. IGN's Fan Fest is set to spotlight the game this coming week, so expect more information to come.

Matt Hardy provided an update on his brother Jeff's potential inclusion in AEW: Fight Forever

Matt Hardy discussed the upcoming game recently too. During which, he confirmed that he would be featured as a playable character.

However, he was unsure whether his brother Jeff would also be featured in the title. Jeff signed for the company in 2022, whilst Matt has been 'All-Elite' since 2020. The Hardys reunited in All Elite Wrestling and were even scheduled to challenge for the tag titles in Summer 2022.

But Jeff's DUI arrest, indefinite suspension, and ongoing legal situation nixed that challenge and put their run on ice. Matt is currently working with Private Party as part of The Firm.

