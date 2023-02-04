Significant update on Jeff Hardy's inclusion in AEW: Fight Forever

Jeff Hardy is arguably one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the industry, largely due to his unique persona and in-ring ability. In response to being asked on Jeff's status for the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game, Matt Hardy detailed what he knows.

Jeff Hardy made his first WWE video game debut in 1999's WWF WrestleMania 2000. Since then, he's appeared in 22 different WWE video games, with his last inclusion being WWE 2K22. If The Charismatic Enigma appears in AEW: Fight Forever, it'll mark his first non-WWE video game appearance.

During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran wrestler revealed that he knows very little about Jeff Hardy's status in the video game, but confirmed his own inclusion.

"That’s a good question, I am not sure. I know I’ve been around in AEW [for] longer than Jeff, and I know there’s a long turnaround on video games, so I am not sure. I’m sure if they could get him in, they would love to do it ‘cause having The Hardy Boyz in the game would be beneficial for the game. But I am not positive. I definitely know that I will be in the game and I will be a character that you can get to play [as]." (16:30 onward).

While Jeff Hardy might not be in AEW at this time, there could still be room for an inclusion later on. However, rumors have claimed that the video game is facing far more pressing issues regarding its age rating, but the promotion has shut down the initial reports.

Matt Hardy also recalled the first time he truly saw Jeff Hardy upset during a wrestling match

Despite his wild reputation, Jeff Hardy is considered to be a mellow and easygoing guy, which many of his peers have claimed over the years. Unsurprisingly, Matt Hardy recently corroborated this, as he recalled one of the few times he saw his brother upset.

During the same podcast, Matt recalled Jeff Hardy being visibly upset after botching a move at WrestleMania 25.

“It was one of the first times I’d seen Jeff so visibly upset, especially in the midst of a match. That is the most upset I can ever remember him being and it wasn’t anyone else, it just himself because he didn’t do this, but what he was trying to do was insane in the first place.” (08:57 onward).

The Charismatic Enigma is still currently battling legal proceedings that will likely not just determine his future as a wrestler, but also the next few years of his life.

