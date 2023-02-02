AEW dismisses recent reports regarding Fight Forever's age rating (Exclusive)

AEW has reiterated to Sportskeeda that rumors regarding their upcoming Fight Forever video game and its age rating are inaccurate.

Fight Forever will be the company's first PC & console game since it was established in 2019. The release date is yet to be specified, but is expected to come this year after a series of delays from its initial window.

However, there remains a degree of uncertainty about the upcoming title's release. Especially as reports emerged that the game had failed to obtain its desired age rating of 'T for Teen' from ESRB, hence the delays. Sportskeeda was previously informed by an AEW representative that this was not the case, which was further corroborated by those at THQ Nordic, the game's publisher. Fightful's Will Washington previously reported the same.

The same has now been reiterated by a separate source familiar with licensing in AEW and its Games division. When asked about the reports and whether they reflected the facts of the matter, it was stated that "rumors are rumors".

Sportskeeda has also reached out to ESRB to no reply. It is worth noting that the title isn't listed on their website yet. But games that have been "inappropriately labeled or advertised" can face a "wide range of sanctions, including monetary fines."

What else is known about AEW: Fight Forever?

While the age rating has been a recent point of contention regarding the upcoming game, there have been a number of rumblings previously cleared up. For one, despite CM Punk's involvement in the 'Brawl Out' incident, he will still feature.

Regarding speculation as to whether or not the game's delay will allow newer faces on the All-Elite roster to be added, it was previously described as a "fluid situation". Commercial reception will be the deciding factor in future expansions.

Fight Forever will be released on PC as well as Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Make sure to follow AEW Games for consistent updates directly from the company.

