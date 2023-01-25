Potential reason behind AEW Fight Forever's delayed release

AEW Fight Forever is slated to be the promotion's first-ever video game, and as such, is highly anticipated by fans. However, there is still no official release date, and according to a report, there are some significant hiccups.

WWE has released an official wrestling video game nearly every year for the past 23 years, and with AEW quickly growing in prominence, fans began to clamor for the promotion to do the same.

According to Matt Black of WrestleZone.com, the game faced a few delays while trying to obtain an ESRB rating.

“Those close to the game are confident with where things are now, as the game has once again been resubmitted to the ESRB recently after multiple back-and-forths on it. As for what the specific issues were with the ESRB, the source didn’t detail what needed to be addressed." (H/T WrestleZone)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo AEW Fight Forever looks like a really good game. AEW Fight Forever looks like a really good game. https://t.co/FJtEmeifc0

The report continued, noting that the developers seem confident that the issue will be resolved, but are still patiently waiting for a response. Additionally, since WWE 2K23 will be released in March of this year, Fight Forever could most likely see its release date around this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Kenny Omega has been highly involved in AEW Fight Forever and gave an update on the game development back in November

Kenny Omega has been at the forefront regarding getting AEW Fight Forever out of the gate, and the star has notably been involved in the development as well, which reportedly once led to some issues.

M @MonsterBrunch CM Punk blasts Kenny Omega with the Go 2 Sleep in AEW Fight Forever at the THQ Nordic Booth at the Tokyo Game Show. What a game! CM Punk blasts Kenny Omega with the Go 2 Sleep in AEW Fight Forever at the THQ Nordic Booth at the Tokyo Game Show. What a game! https://t.co/Cz2Dys5oSJ

Not too long ago, Omega spoke to Busted Open Radio, where he detailed how confident he was about the video game's progress, but felt that more could be done to improve it.

"We are now in a phase with this game where we can start taking it on the road and getting fans to have their hands put on it....I don't feel satisfied with it. I still think there is more that needs to be done, and we're going to keep continuing to use whatever resources in manpower to polish it up." (H/T WrestlingInc)

If Kenny Omega's feelings about the game are anything to go by, this could be another reason why fans still have not received an official release date at this point.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes