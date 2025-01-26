Farewell match against 4-time champion; joins top faction? - 5 ways Paul Wight (aka Big Show) could return amid AEW rumors

Paul Wight might be on his way back to AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion has trademarked The Captain Insano name, a character Wight played in the 1998 film The Waterboy.

The World's Largest Athlete's alter ego has made a few appearances in AEW. The 52-year-old veteran intends to bring back the iconic persona during the final run of his career. Having been absent from the Tony Khan-led company for months, the gigantic star could return to All Elite Wrestling soon.

Paul Wight could explore several intriguing storyline possibilities upon his in-ring comeback, which could involve a few former AEW World Champions.

In this article, let's look at five ways Paul Wight could make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion:

#5. Paul Wight could resume his rivalry with Powerhouse Hobbs

Paul Wight and Powerhouse Hobbs are no strangers to each other. The World's Largest Athlete allied himself with The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho) and Kota Ibushi in late 2023 to feud with Hobbs' faction, The Don Callis Family.

On the November 15, 2023, episode of Collision, the two factions collided in a Street Fight, where The Monstar slammed Wight on a car's windshield. The former World Heavyweight Champion never got the chance to get his payback against the 34-year-old, which might be irking him to this day.

Paul Wight could bring back his Captain Insano persona but with a twist. The 52-year-old star could return as a heel and target the former TNT Champion for annihilating him a year ago.

It would be a battle of two behemoths, that would keep the fans at the edge of their seats. The Monstar has been on a roll of late, and a win over Wight would further boost his momentum.

#4. Wight could join hands with Mason Madden and Mansoor

Mason Madden and Mansoor (collectively known as The MxM Collection) have risen to become one of the most popular AEW tag teams. While they are pretty entertaining in the ring, the duo's natural charisma and comedic timing set them apart from the rest of the division.

The two stars have been predominantly active on ROH and Collision in recent months. If Paul Wight is looking to return as Captain Insano, he should be paired up with the pair of Mason and Mansoor.

The trio could emerge as an entertaining unit and make their mark in AEW's Trios division. Mason and Mansoor could do most of the heavy lifting during their matches, protecting the veteran from any potential injury.

Wight's superhero persona could mesh well with The MxM Collection, which has managed to carve out its niche in a strictly wrestling-centric environment of All Elite Wrestling. The trio could produce some incredible memories as a team, allowing the veteran to have a great farewell tour.

#3. Paul Wight could join forces with The Don Callis Family

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Don Callis had an intense chat with the rest of the members of his group. The wicked manager brought up the faction's ongoing feud with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, and how the duo's alliance could spell doom for the heel stable.

During this segment, the 61-year-old hinted at the possibility of adding another member to his faction. In a surprising turn of events, a heel Paul Wight could return to align himself with Callis and his associates.

The World's Largest Athlete could be hired by Callis on a temporary basis to help the faction fend off Ospreay and Omega. In the past, Wight has infamously turned heel several times by stabbing his great friends in the back.

The veteran could continue that tradition by turning his back on Kenny Omega, who was his teammate in 2023. While Wight may not be able to wrestle on a regular basis, he could act as a bodyguard for The Don Callis Family, using his brute strength to neutralize The Aerial Assassin and The Best Bout Machine.

#2. Paul Wight could set his sights on Kenny Omega

Instead of striking a partnership with Don Callis, Paul Wight could choose to issue a challenge directly to Kenny Omega. The gigantic star could return to confront The Cleaner, challenging him to a one-on-one match.

The Best Bout Machine has been vocal about reclaiming his spot as the "God of Professional Wrestling". The former AEW World Champion intends to run through the rest of the roster to reestablish his dominance, making up for all the time he lost in 2024.

Omega would gladly accept a singles bout against Wight, who happens to be one of the most decorated giants in the business. The Cleaner would be eager to add another feather to his cap by scoring a victory over The World's Largest Athlete.

A singles bout against The Cleaner would be a great opportunity for Wight as well. In August 2023, the gigantic star picked Omega as a talent he would love to work with in the future. If the 52-year-old returns to battle The Best Bout Machine, it could end up being his most memorable match in a decade.

#1. Paul Wight could retire after battling Hangman Adam Page

At AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, Hangman Adam Page defeated Christopher Daniels in a violent Texas Deathmatch. A few days later on Dynamite, The Fallen Angel revealed that he would no longer be able to wrestle due to the damage he suffered in his match against Page.

Although Hangman Page appeared remorseful for his actions, it could be the start of his rise as the Legend Killer of All Elite Wrestling. The next name on Page's list could be Paul Wight, who could come back to wage war against the former AEW World Champion.

The Anxious Millenial Cowboy could step up to take down Wight if the latter returns for one final run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Hanger would not be too glad about Wight taking screen time from other deserving talents, causing them to butt heads with each other.

Regarded as one of the most versatile performers on the AEW roster, Hangman Page could work with the veteran to deliver a great match. The World's Largest Athlete could wrap up his in-ring career after putting over Page and earn the respect of the fans on his way out.

