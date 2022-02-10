5 ways AEW can book Keith Lee after Dynamite debut

Keith Lee made his shocking debut on AEW Dynamite, battling Isiah Kassidy for the right to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Owner Tony Khan had been teasing a blockbuster signing over the weekend and as it turned out, it was the Limitless One.

The crowd in Atlantic City erupted for the former NXT Champion as he entered the arena, looking refreshed and sporting his old gear. Time away from the business has done him good as Lee impressed in his debut match against the Private Party member. Keith Lee even flung Isiah Kassidy halfway across the ring in a highlight moment before handily defeating the smaller wrestler in dominating fashion.

Now that Lee is #AllElite, what can fans expect going forward? Here are five ways the company can book the heavyweight after his Dynamite debut.

#5. Put Keith Lee in an AEW TNT title program with champion Sammy Guevara

This looks to be coming to fruition. With Keith Lee's victory over Isiah Kassidy, he automatically enters the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, which will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view. The winner will face current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for a future title match.

Lee would be an immediate threat to Guevara and make a formidable challenger. Guevara's high-flying skills and Lee's freakish strength and agility would make for a great clash and an entertaining battle. The Inner Circle member can easily bump around for the big man and make him look like a million bucks.

The bigger question would be whether AEW pulls the trigger on Lee immediately dethroning the young champion. It'd be a mouthwatering match-up that'd excite fans and present Lee as a big deal right off the bat.

