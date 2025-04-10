Forgotten top star to return to AEW and confront Adam Cole? Exploring the new champion's worst nightmare

Adam Cole defeated Daniel Garcia at Dynasty to win his first singles title in AEW, the TNT Championship. The Panama City Playboy's ex-Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Wardlow could now confront him at one of the upcoming shows.

Wardlow hasn't been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming in over a year. The last time he competed inside the ring was on AEW Dynamite: Big Business in March 2024, when he suffered a defeat at the hands of Samoa Joe. Mr. Mayhem is scheduled to wrestle at an independent show during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas on April 17.

The abovementioned announcement has led fans to speculate that he might also return to AEW TV soon. Wardlow's much-awaited return could take place on Dynamite this week. Upon his arrival, he could confront Adam Cole and challenge him for his newly won title. The Panama City Playboy seemingly kicked him out of the faction after he failed to win the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe.

The War Dog could aim to exact revenge on the TNT Champion when he returns to the company's programming. He has won the coveted gold in the past and might be a credible challenger for Cole's title. However, the company hasn't mentioned him in months, raising concerns about his future.

Adam Cole comments on his WWE debut

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Adam Cole worked in WWE. He recently had an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he revealed that his debut in the global juggernaut could've been a total disaster because of a humiliating botch.

"When I go to get into the ring, I do almost fall (…) and the camera didn’t catch it. First of all, so glad I didn’t fall. Can you imagine? If you debut and just fall on my face. How wild that would have been. But yeah, I was so excited and then when I went to go in and run, like you said, with dress shoes and jeans on, I almost lose my balance for a second but I caught myself, thank goodness," Cole said.

The reigning TNT Champion debuted in WWE NXT on August 19, 2017, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III alongside Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, adopting a heel persona by attacking newly crowned NXT Champion Drew McIntyre.

