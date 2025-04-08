Adam Cole reveals how his WWE debut was almost a disaster

Adam Cole detailed how his WWE debut was almost a disaster. The veteran currently works for All Elite Wrestling and captured a title this past Sunday night.

In an interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Cole discussed his debut at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017. Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly) attacked NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at the end of the show.

Adam Cole revealed that he almost slipped on his way to the ring because he was wearing dress shoes and jeans. He added that the cameras didn't catch the botch, and that he could have debuted in WWE by falling on his face.

"When I go to get into the ring, I do almost fall… and the camera didn’t catch it. First of all, so glad I didn’t fall. Can you imagine? If you debut and just fall on my face. How wild that would have been. But yeah, I was so excited and then when I went to go in and run, like you said, with dress shoes and jeans on, I almost lose my balance for a second but I caught myself, thank goodness," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Adam Cole defeated Daniel Garcia to capture the TNT Championship this past Sunday night at AEW Dynasty. It was Cole's first title win during his time in All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE star Adam Cole claims The Young Bucks are the greatest tag team of all time

TNT Champion Adam Cole recently claimed that The Young Bucks were the greatest tag team in the history of professional wrestling.

The Young Bucks returned from a hiatus at the conclusion of Dynasty 2025 to help Jon Moxley defeat Swerve Strickland to retain the AEW World Championship. On an episode of Close-Up w/ Renee Paquette, Cole praised Matt and Nick Jackson as performers. The former WWE Superstar noted that he has known them for most of his career, and claimed that they were one of the greatest teams in history.

"But I remember leading up to being able to debut at AEW, one of the biggest things was, 'Oh my god, I'm so excited I'm gonna get to see Matt and Nick every week.' So, I love them. They're one of the greatest tag teams, if not the greatest of all time. They really, really are, and two just incredible guys. So it's really, really, really awesome to get to be around them again," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Adam Cole exited WWE in 2021 and signed with All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see how long the 35-year-old can hold onto the TNT Championship moving forward.

