Former AEW champion to pull off a major swerve just like Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41? Looking at the chances

A former AEW World Champion could pull off a swerve similar to what Seth Rollins did at WrestleMania 41. The seeds for the potential swerve have been planted over the past few weeks as well.

Former AEW Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman could pull a swerve similar to Seth Rollins. In the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1, Rollins shocked everyone by aligning himself with Paul Heyman to win the Triple Threat match after Paul cost both Roman Reigns and CM Punk by betraying both of them.

Tony Khan's promotion has the opportunity to do something similar as well. For the past few weeks, MJF has been actively trying to become a member of The Hurt Syndicate. While MVP has already given a thumbs up to Max joining them, and Shelton Benjamin is seemingly going in favor of MJF, Bobby Lashley is still not allowing that to happen.

Nevertheless, MJF is famous for politicking his way to the top throughout his AEW run. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Max tried to bribe Shelton Benjamin to get a thumbs up, but didn't get it despite Shelton liking the present. With the help of his years of friendship with MVP and bribing Shelton, MJF could convince both to turn on Bobby Lashley.

Moreover, MJF stealing MVP away from Bobby could be similar to Rollins stealing Paul Heyman away from both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

WWE legend disclosed what Seth Rollins said after turning heel

Legendary WWE announcer, Michael Cole disclosed what Seth Rollins said after aligning with Paul Heyman in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1. Speaking on the Night 2 kickoff show, Cole disclosed that Seth said he should've seen it when asked about the heel turn:

"As we were walking up the ramp back to the locker room area after the match, we were only a few feet away from Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. And I simply made the motion of 'Why did you do this?' and Seth looked at me, and he said, 'You should have seen it, it was right here in front of you.' And I guess in retrospect, we probably should have thought something like this was coming down the line," Cole revealed.

Moreover, Rollins is now officially a Paul Heyman guy, and it remains to be seen what will be his next move after the heel turn at WrestleMania 41.

