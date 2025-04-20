WWE star reveals details of conversation with Seth Rollins following shocking heel turn

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 20, 2025 20:43 GMT
Rollins won the Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A major WWE name has revealed details of his conversation with Seth Rollins following his shocking heel turn at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary battled Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match last night at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Countdown to WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two show, Michael Cole shared that he had a conversation with Seth Rollins following his decision to align with Paul Heyman last night. Cole noted that Rollins told him that he should have seen it coming, as all the signs were there.

"Yeah, there were a lot of questions, and it was interesting to me, as we were walking up the ramp back to the locker room area after the match, we were only a few feet away from Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. And I simply made the motion of "Why did you do this?" and Seth looked at me, and he said, "You should have seen it, it was right here in front of you." And I guess in retrospect, we probably should have thought something like this was coming down the line," said Michael Cole.
Paul Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk during the match last night and hit both popular stars with low blows. The Wiseman then handed Rollins a chair, and the veteran struck his former Shield stablemate across the back with it. Rollins followed it up with a Stomp for the pinfall victory and posed with Paul Heyman after the match.

Former WWE writer suggests Paul Heyman won't be paired with Seth Rollins for long

Vince Russo believes that the partnership between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman in WWE will not last long.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41, Russo suggested that Rollins and Heyman will not be working together for long, and predicted that Brock Lesnar would be returning later this year.

"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months." [From 1:05:00 onwards]
It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman in the weeks ahead.

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

