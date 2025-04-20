Jey Uso to lose his title, 7’3’’ giant to return, 2 more stars to join The Rock? - 3 Things Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman can do in WWE

At WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One, Paul Heyman shocked the world by aligning with Seth Rollins. The Visionary even pinned Roman Reigns and emerged as the victor of the main-event Triple-Threat match.

Since this moment, the WWE Universe is buzzing with the burning question of what's next for Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after their newly formed alliance. In this article, we will discuss three things that Rollins and Heyman can do in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Seth Rollins might challenge & dethrone Jey Uso at Backlash 2025

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's association might bring risk to Jey Uso's first World Heavyweight Championship reign. It's possible that on RAW after 'Mania, The Visionary might confront the YEET Master and issue a challenge to him. Furthermore, The Wiseman could arrange a title match for Rollins after consulting with higher authorities.

This is similar to what the Hall of Famer used to do for Roman Reigns. This will result in Rollins vs. Jey at Backlash 2025, where Heyman eventually uses his cheap tactics, leading to Seth Rollins ultimately becoming World Champion again.

#2. Rollins and Heyman might join forces with The Rock on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41

There is a crazy fan theory circulating on the internet that suggests The Rock could be the reason behind the alliance between Rollins and Heyman. A few days back, The Visionary already affirmed that his soul is ready for sale and did not rule out the possibility of being part of The Final Boss heel association.

So it's probable that The Rock could be the real mastermind behind all this, leading to Seth and Heyman showing up on Night Two of WrestleMania. Here, both stars could help John Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion, eventually strengthening the entire alliance with the Hollywood star.

#1. The newly heel alliance might recruit Omos as their new bodyguard

As Seth Rollins has now officially turned heel, it opens multiple directions, especially after his partnership with Paul Heyman. One of the slight possibilities could be that Rollins and Heyman might recruit 7-foot-3-inch giant Omos as their newest bodyguard.

The Nigerian Giant has been absent from WWE since last April, but this could make for a great storyline to have him back on TV. When Rollins was with the Authority faction, he had J&J Security on his side. So it's possible this time the company may decide to bring Omos as the Visionary's bodyguard.

