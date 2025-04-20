3 Reasons why Paul Heyman turned heel in WWE at WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman shocked the world at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One by turning his back on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. This happened when the Wiseman pushed a steel chair into the ring for the Best in the World. The actions of Heyman shocked the OTC before the Hall of Fame delivered a low blow to CM Punk.

Ad

After this, Paul Heyman gave that steel chair to the Original Tribal Chief and provoked him to attack Seth Rollins before Heyman executed a low blow on Reigns as well. Ultimately, it was revealed that the veteran was with the Visionary, and Rollins eventually pinned Roman Reigns to emerge as the victor.

In this article, we discuss three possible reasons why Paul Heyman turned heel in WWE at the Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#3. Paul Heyman owed a favor to Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins spared the Wiseman on RAW a few weeks back and claimed that Heyman owed him a favor for this act. The Visionary even cited some relevant facts by asserting that Punk and Reigns both did not care about Paul Heyman and are only selfish.

So, Heyman may have joined hands with Rollins not only to pay back the favor but also because Rollins cares for him. This is why the Hall of Famer may have decided to turn heel at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. To add a real shock to Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first night of WWE WrestleMania surely witnessed title changes, but still it doesn't feel like Mania in real until the main event begins. So, to make WrestleMania 41 Saturday a memorable night, WWE may have planned the heel turn of Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman's double turn not only aids the company to get more hype for Night One but also manages to generate a great post-Mania buzz among fans.

#1. The Rock could be a factor behind Heyman's heel turn

Expand Tweet

Ad

During a recent interview, Seth Rollins asserted that his soul is already for sale. Additionally, the Visionary seems to be open to selling his soul to the Rock if it's best for business. So with the Final Boss already associated with the Cody Rhodes and John Cena storyline, it's possible that the People's Champion could be a factor behind the Wiseman's heel turn.

Seth Rollins may have secretly sold his soul to the Hollywood star, leading to the Rock being in cahoots with Heyman and eventually aligning him with Seth Rollins. Although this is purely based on assumption, it is indeed a realistic scenario that could unfold in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More