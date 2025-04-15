Surprising WWE name ready to sell his soul to The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was a game-changer for the company heading into WrestleMania 41 when The Rock and John Cena turned into allies, along with a little extra help from popular rap artist Travis Scott. Seth Rollins recently weighed in on it and claimed his soul was always for sale.

In 2014, Seth Rollins drastically altered his career trajectory in the Stamford-based promotion when he turned his back on The Shield and aligned with The Authority. The Visionary might've never reached the heights he did had he not done what was best for business.

In an appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, the host asked Rollins about a popular theory circulating, which stated that he might join the dark side. The former multi-time WWE World Champion said his soul has always been for sale, but would only join entities such as The Rock and John Cena if it was best for the company and business.

"I mean, my soul's always for sale, man. I've been a guy in my career I've gone through a lot of ups and downs. Look, if I look at the situation and it seems to me that the best course of action for the company as a whole is to join with the people that maybe the audience doesn't want me to join with, I will make the decision based on how I feel is the best direction for the company," Rollins said. [From 1:02:28 to 1:02:58]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins stood tall on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, tension was building among Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, nothing was going according to Paul Heyman, and no one seemed to trust The Wiseman.

Meanwhile, the Original Tribal Chief appeared in the ring and questioned Heyman's loyalty. Moreover, he refused to pay for Paul Heyman's favors as he never asked anyone for anything in his fight against Sikoa's Bloodline for WarGames at Survivor Series 2024.

Seth Rollins also appeared and gave his take on how the winner of the Triple Threat Match would define WWE's future, and he could not let Roman Reigns or CM Punk do that in Las Vegas. The Tribal Chief then went after Rollins and Heyman.

The mayhem got worse when CM Punk came out and ate a spear. However, Seth Rollins stood tall in the ring when he took out Reigns with a steel chair and hit a stomp on both his upcoming opponents to close the show.

