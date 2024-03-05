Former AEW champion to quit Tony Khan’s promotion on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

A former AEW world champion could announce his exit from Tony Khan's promotion this Wednesday on Dynamite considering the recent reports and what happened with him at the recent Revolution PPV.

The former AEW champion in question is none other than Hangman Adam Page. Hangman challenged Samoa Joe for the All Elite world championship along with Swerve Strickland in a three-way match. In an action-packed match, Joe managed to make Hangman tap out in the end and retained the world title.

During the bout, Hangman Page was behaving paranoid and tried everything in his power to make sure Swerve didn't win the title. He also took out not one but two referees in the process. Well, Page beating down the referee could factor into a storyline of him probably getting fined or suspended as well.

Otherwise, Hangman could just come out on Dynamite this Wednesday and announce that his quitting the promotion before he even gets suspended for his actions. Before Revolution, a report suggested that Hangman could be taking a long hiatus after the PPV due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Moreover, Hangman Page also lost another major PPV match in a row and that could also be a Kayfabe reason for his quitting the promotion. He also succeeded in keeping Swerve Strickland away from the world title and can come back later to continue the story.

The former AEW champion wants to retire in Tony Khan's promotion

The former AEW world champion, Hangman Adam Page is one of the top homegrown talents in the company. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hangman Page stated that he wants to finish his career in Tony Khan's promotion only:

“I think it’s very meaningful that, as a day one guy, I stay with AEW. It’s likely that I will one day finish my career here. Hopefully, that can help the future generations see that there can be more than one path to success." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Overall, Hangman Page's absence would certainly be missed in case he is going on a hiatus. It remains to be seen what transpires this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Do you think Hangman Page will be suspended for his actions? Sound off in the comments.

