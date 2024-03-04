Tony Khan to suspend former AEW World Champion for breaking a major rule at Revolution? Exploring possible punishment

A former AEW World Champion has possibly broken a rule at Revolution 2024 event. The star being discussed is 'Hangman' Adam Page.

At the 2024 Revolution Pay-Per-View event, Samoa Joe retained his title against Page and Swerve Strickland in a stellar match.

During the closing moments of the match, Page's frustration visibly got the best of him. When Swerve rolled Samoa for a pin, Hangman aggressively stopped the referee from counting further and attacked him. This clearly meant he has committed a punishable offense.

Following his actions, Tony Schiavone also pointed out that Adam could get fined for attacking the referee. Also, Tony Khan could suspend him indefinitely. This could also probably work as an angle as The Cowboy is reported to take some time off from the ring in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any consequences for his actions seen earlier tonight.

'Hangman' Adam Page says he will likely retire in AEW

Adam Page played a pivotal role in establishing the company alongside all four Executive Vice Presidents in the company. He has been a mainstay of the Jacksonville-based promotion since the start of the company.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, The Cowboy stated that he will probably end his career in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

“I think it’s very meaningful that, as a day one guy, I stay with AEW,” said Page. “It’s likely that I will one day finish my career here. Hopefully, that can help the future generations see that there can be more than one path to success. At this stage of my life, the selling point was the schedule,” added Page. “AEW’s schedule allows me to be home with my family for the majority of the week and will ideally help my body hold up better in the long run. And the pay is good," said 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Fans are now seemingly worried about Adam Page's growing animosity with Swerve Strickland as the duo went on a warpath during their match at Revolution 2024.

