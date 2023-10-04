Former AEW champion to return and cost his Edge his debut match on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

It was announced during the media scrum after WrestleDream that Adam Copeland (fka Edge) will make his AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus on October 11 in Kansas City. Could a certain star make his return, and cost The Rated-R Superstar his debut win?

Jack Perry has not been seen following his suspension after at All In, where he had his infamous scuffle with CM Punk. There has been no revelation on the length of his suspension, but this could change following the promotion's announcment of a "New Era", which starts with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Edge confronted Christian Cage and his crew during his first appearance at WrestleDream. The crew currently consists of Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, who turned on Darby Allin last Sunday. Jack Perry had previously worked with Christian Cage when they were both faces. Captain Charisma's heel turn was, unfortunately, at Perry's expense.

Now that Jack Perry probably has a new attitude, he and Cage could possibly work together once more, and Jungle Express could reunite in a new heel faction. Although this would be at the expense of The Rated-R Superstar, this could trigger a faction war between Cage's side, and those who have a bone to pick with them, such as Darby Allin and Sting.

Booker T comments on Edge's AEW debut appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) AEW debut last weekend.

While on his Hall of Fame podcast, he revealed that he wasn't surprised by the move. He explained that he understood how Edge felt, and why he said what he said during the media scrum. He likened this to the time he left WWE for TNA back in his time. He felt like he was more free, and that he could do things at a better pace.

"I wasn't shocked. I wasn't surprised one bit. To be able to just take a break, and be able to do it, and get paid to do it, it's kind of cool too. I know exactly what he's talking about, as far as working with the young guys as well. For me, it's the same thing with Samoa Joe, AJ, Roode, and Creed, I get that too. I wanted that. When I left WWE, I felt a weight was lifted off my shoulder too, because you are on the road. You cried, and you cried, and you cried, and you grinding all the time. You know, for me, when I was working with TNA, it was like going every other Tuesday or Wednesday, working for a couple of days, and come home and I'm off for a couple of weeks, and go back. So, I was like, man, this is a cakewalk. I can do this for another five years. That's what I am thinking."

As this will be his debut, it will be interesting to see how AEW books The Rated-R Superstar moving forward, and what kind of dream matches may take place during his stint with the promotion.

