"I wasn't surprised one bit" - WWE legend shares his thoughts on Adam Copeland (Edge) joining AEW

Adam Copeland's AEW debut has got several professional wrestlers talking. He made his debut on the AEW special WrestleDream and immediately became part of the feud between Christian and Sting. His debut has clarified all doubts about Copeland's wrestling future and has even earned kudos from the likes of Kurt Angle and The Young Bucks.

Hall of Famer Booker T. also had something to say about the debut, and he did so on the podcast Reality of Wrestling and revealed that he 'wasn't surprised one bit.' He first did a throwback to his time in TNA after he left WWE.

"I wasn't shocked. I wasn't surprised one bit. To be able to just take a break, and be able to do it, and get paid to do it, it's kind of cool too. I know exactly what he's talking about, as far as working with the young guys as well. For me, it's the same thing with Samoa Joe, AJ, Rude, and Creed, I get that too. I wanted that. When I left WWE, I felt a weight was lifted off my shoulder too, because you are on the road. You cried and you cried and you cried and you grinding all the time. You know, for me, when I was working with TNA, it was like going every other Tuesday or Wednesday, working for a couple of days, and come home and I'm off for a couple of weeks and go back. So, I was like, man, this is a cakewalk. I can do this for another five years That's what I am thinking."

He then ventured to say how Adam Copeland was in the same position.

"So, Edge is in the same position where he feels it's comfortable, I get a chance to work with some young guys, I get a chance to produce them, some young talent as well as being very very instrumental in the next phase of these young guys' careers, hopefully, the ones that I can help, the ones that want help. I get it, I understand, so 100 percent. (8:40 - 10:25)

Adam Copeland (Edge) has agreed to play a bigger role in AEW

Adam Copeland is already booked for upcoming matches on AEW programming, but that's not the only role he's filling. Reports say that he's also agreed to fill the gap in the company that's occurred because of CM Punk's exit from the company.

Copeland has it in him to become the leader of the locker room, with his decades of experience in the business as well as in the industry. But only time will tell how well the other professional wrestlers react to this.

What do you think? Will Adam Copeland be able to really make an impact in the locker room? Tell us in the comments section below.

