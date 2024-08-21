Former AEW champion to shockingly make WWE debut at NXT No Mercy? Exploring the possibility

Several former AEW stars have jumped ship to WWE over the last few years. One of these names, who did not take long to thrive in the Stamford-based promotion, is Ethan Page, who became the NXT Champion some time ago and is set to defend the title at NXT No Mercy 2024. Page could, however, end up crossing paths with a currently absent All Elite figure at the upcoming PLE. The latter is none other than Ricky Starks.

The Absolute has been missing from All Elite Wrestling programming since Top Flight defeated him and his tag partner Big Bill in the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament quarterfinals in March this year. Reports emerged this month claiming that Starks had rejected creative pitches from the Tony Khan-led promotion, supposedly explaining the former FTW Champion's television absence. The report also claimed that Stroke Daddy was expected to be headed to WWE, presumably after his AEW contract expires.

However, Starks shared a retort against the rumors circulating about him on social media. Even though the Louisiana native refused to disclose when his All Elite contract expires during an interview in May, a recent update from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp claimed that Starks had not been present backstage for the promotion's weekly shows lately. Considering the 34-year-old star's seemingly stagnant career trajectory in the Jacksonville-based company, the possibility that Starks could depart from All Elite Wrestling to join WWE cannot be dismissed out of hand.

Fans on social media have been speculating on rumors surrounding Ricky Starks' pro-wrestling future, with many wishing to see the former AEW World Tag Team Champion compete in WWE, especially on NXT. If Starks' deal with All Elite Wrestling expires by the end of this month, he could make an appearance at NXT No Mercy 2024 on September 1, possibly to confront Ethan Page and jump into the NXT Championship title picture.

If All-Ego retains his belt at No Mercy, he could face a familiar contender in Starks, who had defeated him in their prior singles encounter on a November 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill commented on her friendship with AEW's Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has several associates and friends who formerly signed with AEW and are currently in WWE. One of these names is former Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill praised Starks as a performer, calling the latter her "best friend" in the industry and shedding light on their interpersonal dynamic. The former TBS Champion also voiced her support for Starks and claimed not only that the latter is supposedly "happy where he's at right now" but also that she was happy for him.

It remains to be seen what is next for Ricky Starks in the pro wrestling industry.

