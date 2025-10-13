Former AEW star to sign with WWE and immediately form an alliance with Jade Cargill? Analyzing the chances

Jade Cargill is in an interesting position as of late, as she is not in a good or bad position in WWE. Could she decide to make a major move and re-form an alliance she has with a certain former AEW star by bringing her to the company?
In 2022, Cargill created her own faction on the Tony Khan-led promotion called The Baddies. Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, and Leila Grey were part of the group. They would prove to be assets during her dominant run as the TBS Champion.
Hogan has recently confirmed that she was a free agent after reports came in a few weeks ago regarding her removal from AEW's roster page. This could be Jade Cargill's chance to reach out to her and re-form their alliance. Given that Cargill has been going solo as of late, this could work for her.
Kiera Hogan would not be outshining her, but rather helping her get all the spotlight and reach the top of the WWE women's division. This may be the move she needs to do to get that long-awaited breakthrough.
Kiera Hogan is open to going to WWE
The former AEW star recently addressed her future in the industry and what her next possible move could be. During a recent virtual signing with RDP Productions, she mentioned how the door was always open for her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion or to TNA.
When asked about moving to the Stamford-based promotion, she revealed that she was open to the idea. She felt like she could be a big help to the company.
“I mean, never say never, right? Who’s to say I don’t go to WWE and help make it better? You know what I’m saying?… Maybe the WWE just needs some heat, and they ain’t find it yet so maybe they just waiting on me," she said. [H/T - Ringside News]
For now, it seems that Hogan will focus on some of her endeavors outside the ring. Fans should stay tuned to see what's next for her wrestling career and where she'll sign next.
