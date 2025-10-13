Major star officially confirms AEW exit

A major star has finally confirmed their exit from AEW. This comes after reports came in about their sudden removal from the company's roster page almost a month ago.Kiera Hogan is best known for her time in IMPACT, where she was a 2-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She joined the Tony Khan-led company in 2021 and found herself part of Jade Cargill's stable. This was short-lived, and she was no longer featured in any major storylines. Her last match for the company was back in February 2024 when she took on Deonna Purrazzo.Around three weeks ago, it was reported that Hogan was removed from All Elite Wrestling's roster page, thus confirming her departure from the company. Just recently, during a virtual signing with RDP Productions, she confirmed that she was now a free agent. She did not close the door for any future collaborations, and mentioned that the same can be said with TNA. “No. I worked at AEW until this year, and now I am a free agent...I mean, I’m so grateful for AEW and the time that I had at AEW. Doors are never closed. Same thing with IMPACT. I know doors are never closed. I’m actually on a little bit of a break right now, because I have something coming up, but I will talk about that later. But, just know, I’m not done with wrestling. You will see me on somebody else’s screen very soon, okay? She’s not done.” [H/T RSN]However, for now, it seems she will focus on other endeavors of hers outside the ring.The former AEW star recently appeared on reality TVBack in July, Kiera Hogan announced that she'll be joining the 6th season of Zeus Network's reality show, Joseline's Cabaret. This premiered on August 3 on the network.&quot;Here is the official trailer for @thezeusnetworkjoselinescabaret season 6!!! Are yall ready?! Premiering Sunday August 3rd, only on @thezeusnetwork !!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately, last week, she was eliminated from the competition. But this could still end up being the first of many appearances for her should she decide to go down a different path from wrestling in the meantime. There are endless possibilities for her currently, as she could end up eventually signing with any major promotion like WWE or find herself returning to TNA.