  31-year-old star leaves AEW just before All Out 2025; profile removed from roster page

31-year-old star leaves AEW just before All Out 2025; profile removed from roster page

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 19, 2025 00:56 GMT
AEW has parted ways with a talent who had been working in the company for four years [Image Credits: AEW
AEW has parted ways with a talent who had been working in the company for four years [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A 31-year-old talent has seemingly parted ways with AEW days ahead of All Out: Toronto, the company's upcoming international pay-per-view. The star in question, Kiera Hogan, has had her profile removed from the promotion's active roster page.

The First Lady of Atlanta made her All Elite Wrestling debut on its former YouTube show Dark: Elevation back in August 2021. She signed with the Jacksonville-based company the following month. She established herself on AEW television as a member of The Baddies, a stable comprising herself, Red Velvet, and former TBS Champion Jade Cargill. After her association with the group ended around November 2022, Kiera began making appearances in ROH from 2023 onward.

Hogan was last seen in action inside an AEW ring on the February 10 edition of Saturday Night Collision last year, where Deonna Purrazzo defeated her. Her final Ring of Honor bout saw her beat Ashley D'Amboise on an April 2024 taping of ROH on HonorClub. The 31-year-old star has competed inside the squared circle only once this year, teaming with her Fire 'N Flava partner Tasha Steelz to unsuccessfully take on The King Bees at ASÉ Vegas last April. She also joined the cast for the sixth season of the reality television program Josie's Cabaret.

After her continued absence from AEW programming for well over a year, it has now been reported by Fightful Select that Kiera Hogan has officially departed from the company, noting that her profile has been removed from the promotion's website.

It remains to be seen where Hogan's pro-wrestling journey might take her next.

Former AEW star Kiera Hogan's reaction to AJ Lee's return

Earlier this month, on Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Lee finally made her long-anticipated WWE return, joining her husband CM Punk to confront Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The former Divas Champion stepped back into the Triple H-led promotion after over a decade. She took out The Man, laying the foundation for a mixed tag bout between the two couples at Wrestlepalooza.

AJ's return elicited reactions from fans and wrestling talent alike, including now-former AEW name Kiera Hogan, who took to X/Twitter to share her emotional response to Lee's blockbuster comeback with emojis.

It remains to be seen whether Lee and Punk will be able to defeat Big Time Becks and The Visionary this coming Saturday, the same day, incidentally, as All Out 2025.

