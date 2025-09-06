  • home icon
AEW star reacts to AJ Lee's huge WWE return after 3812-days on SmackDown

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 06, 2025 03:26 GMT
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Photo courtesy of WWE's Official Website]

Moments ago on SmackDown, AJ Lee made her return to WWE after more than 10 years. An AEW star has just reacted to this major moment as a fan and showed why this meant a lot to them.

The former Divas Champion has not competed in the ring since March 30, 2015, when she competed in an episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, she made her long-awaited return and came to the aid of her husband, CM Punk. Punk has found backup close to home for his feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

AEW star Kiera Hogan reacted to this moment on X/Twitter. She posted a teary-eyed emoji to express how she felt after this, and even posted a throwback photo of herself. This was her seemingly trying to embody AJ Lee when she was younger, even copying her iconic pigtails look.

AJ Lee has hinted at her future plans in WWE

AJ Lee did not hesitate to step up to Becky Lynch tonight. This was after Lynch did all she could to make fun of her husband, and even went as far as slapping Punk repeatedly to get him to lose his cool.

After the brief skirmish between Lee and Lynch, the Women's Intercontinental title was left in the middle of the ring. AJ picked it up and admired it before bringing it along with her as she exited the ring. This may be a hint of her interest in the championship belt.

As of now, it looks like the plan is for the two married couples to face off in a mixed-tag team match, potentially at Wrestlepalooza in a few weeks. Once this is over, this may lead to both AJ Lee and Becky Lynch facing off for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, given that this is not going to be a one-off for the former WWE Divas Champion. Would you want to see this feud?

