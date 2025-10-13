"They just waiting on me" - Jade Cargill's former AEW partner teases WWE signing

A former AEW star is hopeful that WWE will sign her in the future. Jade Cargill, one of the top prospects of the Stamford-based company, still holds the record as the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time. However, Mercedes Mone is about to become the longest reigning champion in just a few days. The inaugural TBS Champion left All Elite Wrestling and joined WWE two years ago. It looks like her former AEW ally will follow her.
Apart from her TBS Title reign, she also led a faction called Baddies, which included Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, and Leila Grey. The 31-year-old Kiera left AEW last month. She hasn't been on TV for a year and a half since February 2024, and she even injured her shoulder earlier this year.
While speaking on virtual signings with RDP Promotions, Kiera Hogan stated that she is willing to join WWE and that the sports entertainment juggernaut is waiting to find some 'heat'.
“I mean, never say never, right? Who’s to say I don’t go to WWE and help make it better? You know what I’m saying?… Maybe the WWE just needs some heat, and they ain’t find it yet so maybe they just waiting on me," she said. [H/T - Ringside News]
Veteran previously praised Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan
The Baddies had a lot of potential in 2022. Fans loved to see all the promising stars under Jade Cargill's leadership. However, a veteran had other thoughts.
While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan said that Kiera is a unique talent in the stable and claimed that the former TBS Champion doesn't need a faction.
"I just thought, out of the three girls, the only one that I see potential in is Kiera Hogan (...) Jade [Cargill] needs to be alone, she's a star, just standing there," he said.
It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old star will ally with Jade Cargill in WWE.
