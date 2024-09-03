Former AEW Women’s World Champion to quietly leave the company and join WWE? Exploring the chances

A top AEW star could secretly leave the promotion and join WWE after being heavily criticized recently. The star being discussed is Britt Baker.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the cornerstones of the Tony Khan-led company since its inception. She was involved in feuds and had arguably one of the best Women's World Championship reigns. Unfortunately, due to a serious condition, she was absent from the promotion for almost 10 months.

Just a few days following her return, the D.M.D. was suspended by the promotion for getting into a heated confrontation with MJF. Additionally, fans highly criticized her match against Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, at the AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View as it was slow-paced and did not meet fans' expectations. She was also replaced by Daniel Garcia on the updated All Out 2024 poster.

Trending

Upset by these incidents, Britt Baker could depart from the Jacksonville-based promotion. She could even sign a new deal with WWE to start a brand-new chapter of her career. Her move to the sports entertainment juggernaut could change the landscape of the two companies.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether the D.M.D. joins the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line.

AEW star Mercedes Mone addresses issues regarding her match with Britt Baker

Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker had a decent match at the AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View. However, it received a lot of criticism due to mild reactions from the crowd.

While writing in her newsletter, The CEO explained the circumstances surrounding the match. She stated that the TBS Championship match was much later on in the show and hence the crowd was not that involved in the bout.

"That’s a long time but, at the same time, amazing, because AEW really gave them their money’s worth. I could hear some DMD and CEO chants, but again, it’s harder in a stadium. Britt told me later that on video you can hear crowd reactions much better and that there were more crowd reactions than we felt," Mercedes Mone wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether fans would be more enthused if The CEO and the D.M.D. clash for a rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback