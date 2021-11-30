"He wouldn't give me the time of day at that point" - Top AEW star reveals why he never wrestled Bret Hart in WCW

AEW star Chris Jericho recently revealed that he wasn't at a high enough level to wrestle Bret Hart when they were both in WCW.

Jericho was recently interviewed by Danhausen on his YouTube channel, Love That Danhausen. During the interview, Danhausen asked him whether there were any wrestling legends he would have loved to wrestle but never got the opportunity to do so.

Chris Jericho named Bret Hart as the one opponent he realistically could have wrestled but never got the chance to do so. He added that even though they were in WCW at the same time, Jericho was too far down the card at the time to be able to get a shot at working with Hart:

I never got to work with Bret Hart. That's a little surprising. I'd have loved to have had a match with Bret Hart. I would have loved to have had a match with Frank Gotch or George Hackenschmidt but by the time I got into the business, they were already in their 30s and 40s.

Other than that, Bret Hart is the big one that I'd have loved to have had a match with. We were in WCW at the same time but he wouldn't give me the time of day at that point. I was very very low level.

Chris Jericho possible next feud in AEW

Chris Jericho could be set to feud with Daniel Garcia and 2.0 in the near future. 2.0 and Garcia interrupted an interview with Jericho backstage on AEW Dynamite last week. Later on AEW Rampage, as 2.0 attacked Eddie Kingston after his match against Daniel Garcia, it was Chris Jericho who ran down from the announcer's table to make the save.

With Jon Moxley still out of action, a temporary Jericho-Eddie Kingston alliance is also something that we could see in the near future on AEW programming.

