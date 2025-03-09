Former champion to debut, 263 lb star shows up? 4 Potential finishes to Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution

At AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay will clash with Kyle Fletcher in a violent Steel Cage match. The Aerial Assassin and The Protostar have been at odds since WrestleDream 2024, when Fletcher turned his back on his ally.

Ad

So far, the two stars have clashed twice in singles matches within this rivalry. Kyle secured the win at Full Gear, while Ospreay was victorious when the two met in the Semi-Finals of the AEW Continental Classic at Worlds End.

The former AEW International Champion is eager to punish the 26-year-old star for betraying him five months ago. Meanwhile, Kyle Fletcher will look to cement himself as a better performer by defeating The Aerial Assassin at Revolution.

Ad

Trending

With the Don Callis Family by his side, the former ROH World Television Champion will undoubtedly have the upper hand heading into this contest. In this article, let's look at four finishes for Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#4. The Don Callis Family could help Kyle Fletcher pick up the win

Will Ospreay might find himself alone when he steps into the Steel Cage at AEW Revolution 2025. On the other hand, Kyle Fletcher could enjoy the backing of Don Callis, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and possibly Konosuke Takeshita.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The presence of the Don Callis Family at ringside could make all the difference in this contest. The faction may distract the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, ultimately benefiting The Protostar.

Whenever Ospreay climbs up the cage for a risky maneuver, the villainous group could make sure his focus remains divided. Don Callis' clients could also enter the cage if things get out of control for The Aussie Arrow.

The former International Champion might not be able to deal with so many shenanigans at once, resulting in him losing this crucial contest.

Ad

#3. Jeff Cobb could assist Will Ospreay against Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb are no strangers to each other. The two stars spent considerable time together in NJPW, where they were both part of the United Empire. With Ospreay having no ally in his corner at Revolution, the 263 lb star could appear to even the odds for The Aerial Assassin.

Mr. Athletic has previously made several appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His last match in AEW was at Forbidden Door 2024, where he teamed up with Chris Jericho and Big Bill to face Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe.

Ad

Although Mark Davis and Fletcher have cut their ties with Ospreay, The Hawaiian Hulk could support The Aerial Assassin against his enemies.

At Revolution 2025, Jeff Cobb could stun the California crowd by coming to Will Ospreay's aid. The 42-year-old star could assert his dominance by single-handedly taking down the entire Don Callis Family.

Kyle Fletcher will be shocked to see Jeff Cobb destroying his stablemates. The Protostar might not have a Plan B to deal with Ospreay's threat, which could ultimately cost him the match against his former mentor.

Ad

#2. Will Ospreay could score a convincing victory

Will Ospreay has a lot to prove when he faces Kyle Fletcher on March 9. The Aerial Assassin is keen on moving into the AEW World Title picture, but his ongoing conflicts with the Aussie Arrow have kept him out of the main event scene.

At Revolution 2025, Ospreay could overcome the odds to emerge as the winner. Fletcher's intensity and aggression might not be enough for him to get past Ospreay inside the Steel Cage.

Ad

The Aerial Assassin could use the brutal structure to his advantage, inflicting maximum damage on his former protege. He would be eager to make the 26-year-old star regret his decision to betray the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Will Ospreay has not had a great win-loss record in singles competition over the past few months. He has been defeated by stars such as Swerve Strickland, MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Darby Allin, and Ricochet, which has affected his credibility.

Ad

The former International Champion could regain his lost momentum on March 9 by putting an emphatic end to his saga with the Don Callis Family.

#1. Josh Alexander could annihilate Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution

According to recent reports, Josh Alexander has signed a deal with AEW. The Walking Weapon is one of the finest in-ring performers in the world, and Tony Khan must book him strongly on television.

Ad

The former Impact World Champion could debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion with a bang. At Revolution 2025, he could make a shocking appearance during the Ospreay vs. Fletcher Steel Cage match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexander could storm into the cage to attack The Aerial Assassin. The two stars share a history, as they have battled each other on a couple of occasions in the past.

The Walking Weapon could brutalize Ospreay inside the Steel Cage to make a statement in All Elite Wrestling. It was Josh Alexander who walked out with the win the last time the duo locked horns in TNA Wrestling.

The 37-year-old would look to continue his dominance over Ospreay in AEW as well. Alexander's interference will help protect the British Superstar in his defeat. Meanwhile, this would be a huge victory for The Aussie Arrow, who will finish this memorable trilogy with a 2-1 lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback