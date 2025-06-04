Former champion to publicly quit AEW after venting frustration against her booking? Looking at the chances

AEW has a lot of stars that have some great potential and others that are established. Over the last few years, fans have seen stars like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone make their mark and stake a claim for themselves in the company.

The women’s division is pretty much dominated by those two stars, and given that they are the ones with the titles, it is clear that they are at the top of the AEW women’s division.

They have pretty much devoured all the competition there is but there is one name that is yet to have a proper crack at them. Thunder Rosa recently spoke out about how she was not happy with her booking and hit out at Tony Khan.

Given that she is an AEW original, Tony could bring her back and have her challenge either Toni Storm or Mercedes Mone for their titles. That would be great to see and will be a nice way of continuing the storyline of Thunder Rosa potentially quitting the Jacksonville-based company.

Thunder Rosa wants to finish her beef with Britt Baker in AEW

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have quite the history. The two stars have been involved in some iconic matches in the past, which will be a part of their legacy for a long time to come.

Recently, Thunder Rosa said that she would like to finish her beef with Britt Baker, who has not been seen in action for the last few months. Speaking on KFox14, Rosa said:

“Well, that was for the Lights Out match. We were runner up for match of the year for the cage match. But I can tell you that cage match is one of the most brutal, violent, and bloody matches that you’ve seen two women head to head. We didn’t end the feud there. That’s where I won the championship that Dr. Britt Baker had. So I always say that I’m still waiting for her to come back, because I am her past and her future. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready to finish this beef that we had for a couple years now. So I was very blessed that with her that I was able to headline that Dynamite in 2021 and then Dynamite in 2022. Those are the matches that definitely define my career.”

It will be interesting to see if Britt Baker accepts the challenge thrown at her by her longtime AEW nemesis.

