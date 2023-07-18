Former Intercontinental Champion may potentially join WWE or AEW down the line

A former Intercontinental and United States Champion recently commented on the possibility of him returning to WWE or joining AEW in the future.

The star in question is Matt Cardona. Formerly known as Zack Ryder, the 38-year-old star has made a name for himself in the independent scene. He was released by WWE in 2020, ending his 15-year tenure with the promotion. His ensuing run led to him winning several titles around the world, resulting in him earning the nickname 'Indy God.'

Speaking in a recent interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count, Cardona talked about the possibility of him potentially joining a major wrestling promotion or even Marvel Studios in the future.

"2022 was the successful I've ever been in my career, I don't care if you define it by accolades, money, happiness, and 2023 is going to top 2022. Listen, if WWE or AEW or Marvel Studios, whoever calls me up right now, I'd have a conversation right... but it's all about the two C's, cash and creative," said Cardona. [From 1:11 to 1:32]

The veteran has previously criticized his WWE run

While Matt Cardona is seemingly open to another run in the Stamford-based promotion, he is quite unhappy with how his previous run progressed.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, the Indy God stated:

"Just the changing of the schedules every week, I’m like, ‘I don’t miss that. I don’t miss, ‘Oh you’re needed for SmackDown, you’re not needed, you’re needed for live events, you’re not needed,’ I don’t miss that at all. I did that for 14 years straight and it became normal, it wasn’t until I left where I was like, wait a minute, that’s not normal. That’s not how you should live your life."

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Matt Cardona as The IndyTaker is hilarious



Down to the DMK and Steph Tattoos lmfao

Matt Cardona recently made an appearance in a costume similar to The Undertaker. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the following months.

