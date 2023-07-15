[WATCH] Former superstar appeared as The Undertaker under a new name at non-WWE event

Former WWE Superstar pulled off an insane look like the Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, under a new name at GCW Now and Forever show in New York.

Well, it has been evident that former superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is a massive fan of The Deadman. Earlier this year, the 38-year-old star revealed that he hid an engagement ring in Taker's casket when he proposed to WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.

Tonight at the Melrose Ballroom in New York, NY, Cardona and Steph De Lander emerged victorious over the team BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) in a tag team contest.

When the former United States Champion walked down to the ring, he cosplayed as The Undertaker. De Lander was seen holding an urn, similar to the Hall of Famer's manager Paul Bearer.

Not only did Matt Cardona dress up as The Phenom, but also self-proclaimed as "THE RYDERTAKER." Even GCW promotion referred to Zack Ryder "IndyTaker," a pun intended for the former superstar being a wrestler in the independent circuit.

Check out the video of Zack Ryder walking down the ring as Taker:

The Undertaker urged WWE to find the best way to book Bray Wyatt

Taker recently shared that the Stamford-based company should book Bray Wyatt in the best possible way as soon as possible.

The two men have had a rivalry inside the squared circle during The Wyatt family angle back in 2015 at WrestleMania 31.

The WWE Hall of Famer and Wyatt also shared a wholesome moment in a segment that featured LA Knight during RAW is XXX. However, since February, the former Universal Champion has been on a hiatus due to a reported illness.

Speaking to Metro, The Undertaker told the company to make use of the 36-year-old at the earliest and should put him back to his former character.

"I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up (to his original character) I think. His promos, and then his ability to work – he's an incredible, incredible worker but he's not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him," Phenom said.

It's been over five months that The Fiend has not shown up on WWE programming. Only time will tell how the Stamford-based promotion uses Wyatt creatively upon his return.

What did you think of Matt Cardona pulling off The Undertake's attire? Sound off in the comment section below.