Former champion hid the ring in an Undertaker casket before proposing to current WWE RAW star

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) hid his engagement ring in an Undertaker casket before proposing to Chelsea Green.

In 2017, Cardona started dating Green after Cody and Brandi Rhodes introduced them. While Cardona was still a WWE Superstar back then, Green worked for IMPACT Wrestling. Nearly two years later, the couple announced their engagement. They tied the knot on December 31, 2021.

In an interview with Ad Free Shows, the former United States Champion recalled hiding the engagement ring ahead of WrestleMania 35.

"When I proposed to Chelsea Green, it's before WrestleMania 35, and I had to bring the ring with me and I knew, not that she was gonna look through my bags but like you never know, like maybe she's looking for a toothbrush, there's the ring, or if I hide it in the hotel room, maybe she's looking, you never know."

Zack Ryder then found the perfect hiding spot; inside an Undertaker casket:

"So I brought my bone-crushing action Undertaker casket, and I hid the ring in there because I thought there's no f**king way she's gonna look in the casket. There's no f**king way... So, I actually did tell. I think, The Miz like forced me to tell Undertaker that. I think he popped for it or that I'm f**king nuts, one or the other," he said. [25:33 - 26:18]

Will Matt Cardona return to WWE?

After spending nearly 15 years in Vince McMahon's company, Matt Cardona was released in 2020. His wife, Chelsea Green, was also let go by the company about a year later. However, Green recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion, which sparked rumors that her husband might also make a comeback.

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Boom, Cardona addressed the possibility of following his wife back to WWE.

"I’ve been saying since I got released from WWE, it’s not my goal to get back there. I’m not doing things, ‘oh, what can I do to get WWE to notice me,’ no. I’m trying to create my own path, but at the same time, I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do." [H/T :WrestlingInc]

