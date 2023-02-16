"We keep that stuff away from the house" - Matt Carona spills the beans on his marriage to WWE Superstar Chelsea Green (Exclusive)

Matt Cardona recently revealed how he and WWE Superstar Chelsea Green avoid talking about the business after returning home from the road.

Cardona and Green tied the knot in late 2021 after being together since 2017. The couple has also worked extensively together in front of the screen, especially in GCW, where they came to be a major force to be reckoned with.

Chelsea Green recently returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023, while Cardona continues to thrive on the indie circuit, wrestling for a variety of promotions. Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona opened up about his relationship with Chelsea Green.

He revealed that the secret to his successful marriage to Green was the fact that they never spoke about the wrestling business at home. Cardona added that they prefer to keep the locker room talks outside the house and focus on other things.

"No, oh my god, we never talk about the business. That's why it works. We traveled the road together this past year. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn't. She (Chelsea Green) did her own thing, I did my own thing. But when we come home, it's the last thing we talk about. We are talking about dogs or what we wanna do on our off days. I don't care about her storylines idea, she doesn't care about mine. I don't care if some other girl from the locker room is wearing the same color gear as hers. We keep that stuff away from the house," said Matt Cardona (1:10 - 1:42)

Matt Cardona on Chelsea Green's WWE return

In a recent interview, Matt Cardona spoke about Chelsea Green's WWE return during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Though she was eliminated in just five seconds by Rhea Ripley, Cardona is happy about Green's return.

The former IC Champion stated that Green had to go back to WWE as her first tenure with the promotion ended abruptly in 2021. Matt Cardona is optimistic about the 31-year-old's chances in the global juggernaut this time around.

"I’m super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. She needed to go back. She didn’t even have a cup of coffee there. She had the Keurig pod, and the Keurig didn’t even press brew. She didn’t have a taste. She gets to go now, and she’s a superstar, and now the whole world’s gonna know," Cardona said.

Chelsea Green is currently involved in a storyline with Adam Pearce on RAW, where she's pestering him to offer her more opportunities.

